- AlphaTON Capital announced an acquisition plan to raise $100 million for a TON treasury.
- The company aims to provide public market access to Telegram's ecosystem.
- TON held steady at $3.18, up 0.5% over the past 24 hours.
Toncoin (TON) held steady on Wednesday after AlphaTON Capital announced a $100 million financing plan to establish a TON treasury.
AlphaTON Capital set to launch $100 million treasury focused on TON
Nasdaq-listed AlphaTON Capital, formerly known as Portage Biotech (PRTG), announced plans to acquire roughly $100 million worth of TON as part of its shift to become a digital asset treasury company, according to a statement on Wednesday.
The company announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement of about 6.7 million ordinary shares, raising approximately $38.2 million. The deal, expected to close by September 5, is targeted toward funding its TON purchase strategy.
AlphaTON also stated that it will begin trading under the ticker "ATON" starting September 4. The company plans to provide public access to the Telegram ecosystem, with support for TON's network infrastructure and application development.
At the close of the financing deal, Enzo Villani, founder and CEO of Alpha Transform Holdings and co-founder of Nasdaq Global Corporate Solutions, will join the company as Executive Chairman.
"We are witnessing the natural evolution of financial markets as traditional finance converges with digital assets and blockchain infrastructure," said Villani in the statement.
The leadership will also include Brittany Kaiser, who has been appointed CEO and board member at AlphaTON Capital.
AlphaTON added that it secured a six-month loan facility worth $35 million with BitGo Prime, to be disbursed at the deal's closing.
The move follows a growing trend among public companies establishing digital asset treasuries, with TON gradually gaining attention.
Nasdaq-listed Verb Technology Company announced in August that it acquired $713 million worth of TON as part of its shift to a digital asset treasury strategy. The social commerce firm also rebranded to Ton Strategy Company to reflect its new focus on Toncoin.
TON is changing hands at $3.18 at the time of publication on Wednesday, up 0.5% over the past 24 hours.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP recover as market sentiment steadies
Bitcoin (BTC) price is extending its recovery, trading above $110,000 following recent corrections. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC's footsteps and recovered slightly after retesting their key support levels, hinting at a possible continuation of the rebound if momentum holds.
Crypto Gainers: Bitget jumps on Morph Chain deal, Ondo and Fartcoin extend recovery
Bitget Token (BGB), Ondo (ONDO), and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) have emerged as top-performing tokens over the last 24 hours, achieving double-digit gains. The recovery run in these tokens prepares for a new bullish start as capital rotation from top altcoins searches for fundamentally firm alternatives.
Coinbase unveils new futures product aimed at traditional equities investors
Coinbase (COIN) plans to launch the Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures, aiming to provide traders exposure to the Magnificent 7 tech stocks and BlackRock's crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
DOGE bounces off key support as CleanCore Solutions secures $175 million for Dogecoin treasury
Dogecoin (DOGE) bounced off the $0.210 support following CleanCore Solutions' (ZONE) announcement of a $175 million private placement to establish the first official treasury for the meme coin, in collaboration with the Dogecoin Foundation and the House of Doge.
Bitcoin: BTC steadies after a massive sell-off
Bitcoin (BTC) extends its decline this week, trading below $110,000 at the time of writing on Friday. The largest cryptocurrency has fallen more than 10% from its August record high, with over $1.8 billion in liquidations rattling crypto markets, mostly from long positions.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.