Ripple (XRP) declines for the second consecutive day, trading around $1.38 at the time of writing on Friday. The ongoing correction comes on the heels of a bullish reversal from a weekly low of $1.31 on Tuesday, which stalled at $1.49 on Wednesday.

Ripple announces changes for builder funding in 2026

Ripple is shifting toward a new funding model that gives ecosystem builders access to support across multiple channels. The issuer of the XRP token and the RLUSD stablecoin said in a statement released on Thursday that starting in 2026, builders will access funding through a distributed model.

The new model creates an environment where independent organisations, venture partners, regional hubs, and community-led initiatives support builders at scale.

Ripple appears to be preparing to launch both new and expanded initiatives in 2026, such as the FinTech Builder Program, designed to support startups building institutional-grade financial products on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The products span stablecoin payments, credit infrastructure, tokenization, and regulated financial services.

Retail demand wanes as XRP falters

Retail investor interest in XRP has persistently declined, as evidenced by a decline in derivatives activity. The downtrend in futures Open Interest (OI) to $2.30 billion on Friday, from $2.35 billion the previous day, is a concern for the derivatives market. The OI is at its lowest level since January 2025.

In contrast, OI hit a record $10.94 billion in July, coinciding with XRP reaching $3.66, its current all-time high. A steadily declining OI suggests that investors are unwilling to lean into risk and would rather close positions than open new ones.

XRP Futures OI | Source: CoinGlass

XRP technical outlook: XRP faces renewed downside pressure

XRP trades around $1.38 with the near-term bias mildly bearish. The price holds well below the 50, 100, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which are clustered between $1.62 and $2.06. All three moving averages are sloping lower, keeping the broader trend under pressure despite the recent bounce from a weekly low at $1.31.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds above its signal line on the daily chart, while the green histogram bars are contracting, suggesting a modest bullish influence within a larger downtrend.

Still, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) around 40 remains below the neutral 50 line on the same chart, indicating oversold conditions and reinforcing downside momentum toward support at $1.31.

XRP/USDT daily chart

Initial resistance emerges at $1.54, aligning with the February 6 high, while the 50-day EMA lines up to cap rebounds at $1.62. A break above this supply cluster could open the door to a larger breakout targeting the 100-day EMA at $1.83 and later the 200-day EMA at $2.06.

