- Toncoin’s double-digit drop in the past two days puts the 50-day EMA support at risk.
- The TON Open Interest falls 10% in 24 hours, signaling increasing doubts among traders.
- The technical outlook indicates significant downside risk as the MACD indicator flashes a sell signal.
Toncoin (TON) hits pause to a two-day pullback of over 10% near the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $3.182, but the near-term outlook remains tilted to the downside. TON Open Interest dropped by 10% in the last 24 hours as doubts increase among traders, while the technical outlook indicates a bearish bias as the MACD indicator flashes a sell signal.
Open Interest drops 10% as investors lose interest
Toncoin investors are on edge as it ranks among the cryptocurrencies with the worst performance over the last 24 hours. Investors are pulling capital out of the Toncoin derivatives market, ignoring the $558 million TON treasury commitment by the recently NASDAQ-listed company Verb Technology.
CoinGlass data shows Toncoin futures and options with an Open Interest (OI) drop of 10% to $379.65 million from $421.08 million on Tuesday.
Toncoin Open Interest. Source: Coinglass
Toncoin risks further losses as the MACD sirens sell signal
Toncoin prints two consecutive bearish candles for a 10% drop from the 200-day EMA to the 50-day EMA. At the time of writing, TON holds above this dynamic support after visiting a daily low of $3.140 so far on Wednesday.
Toncoin could face further selling pressure as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crossed below its signal line on Tuesday, flashing a sell signal. Adding credence to the declining scenario, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has fallen to 46, below the halfway line, indicating a decrease in buying pressure.
A decisive close below the 50-day EMA at $3.182 could extend the decline to $2.968, which was last tested on July 15.
TON/USDT daily price chart.
Looking up, if Toncoin bounces off the 50-day EMA, it could rally back to the 200-day EMA at $3.543.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Price Analysis: Bearish sentiment rises as corrections deepen
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices are extending their correction after failing to close above their key resistance zones. The bearish thesis for both dog-based memecoin is further supported by the rising short bets among traders, suggesting further correction ahead.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, XRP slip as resistance levels hold firm
Bitcoin (BTC) trades in red below $114,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, following a rejection from its key resistance level earlier this week. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC’s footsteps and faced rejection from their critical resistance zones.
Crypto Market Down: Bonk, Sonic, and Fartcoin lead the losses as downside risk escalates
The broader cryptocurrency market is in the red, with 24-hour liquidations exceeding $350 million at press time. Bonk (BONK), Sonic (S), and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) emerge as top losers with double-digit losses. The technical outlook sends mixed signals while the downside risk remains real and intensifies.
TRON Price Forecast: TRX shows strength amid $1.4 billion selloff
TRON (TRX) saw a surge in realized profits on Tuesday after investors booked gains of over $1.4 billion. Despite the strong profit realization, the altcoin held steady as it seeks to flip the $0.33 resistance.
Bitcoin: BTC 16-day consolidation ends — fakeout or real breakdown?
Bitcoin price closes below its lower consolidation limit at $116,000, ending a 16-day consolidation phase this week. BTC declined 3.4% so far this week, and the breakdown comes amid a steady macroeconomic backdrop, with the US Fed holding interest rates unchanged, signaling risk-off sentiment.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.