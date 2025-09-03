Galaxy Digital has announced a partnership with Superstate to enable the tokenization of its SEC-registered shares on the Solana blockchain.

Galaxy Digital rolls out tokenized GLXY on Solana

Stockholders can now tokenize their GLXY shares through Superstate's Opening Bell platform. These tokenized shares, along with future listings on Opening Bell, may also be integrated with Automated Market Makers and other DeFi platforms to expand liquidity and utility.

"We're proud to be working with Superstate to help lay the groundwork for an on-chain capital market that bridges traditional equities with next-generation infrastructure," said Mike Novogratz, founder and CEO of Galaxy.

Superstate CEO Robert Leshner claims the move is the first instance of a public company tokenizing its Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)-registered equity directly on a blockchain.

Galaxy Digital stated that Superstate, acting as the official transfer agent, updates ownership records whenever on-chain transfers occur between verified participants.

The firm added that the move aligns with the SEC's Project Crypto initiative, announced by Chair Paul Atkins in July. The initiative is aimed at modernizing securities regulation to "enable America's financial markets to move on-chain."

The announcement comes one month after Galaxy Digital disclosed plans to tokenize its stock, which was recently listed on the Nasdaq. The company joins a growing number of crypto-focused firms that have recently adopted real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

Tokenized RWA issuer Ondo Finance has also launched Ondo Global Markets, a platform built on the Ethereum blockchain that offers tokenized US stocks, ETFs, and traditional securities.

The platform debuted on Wednesday with over 100 equities and funds for qualified investors outside the US, with plans to expand to more than 1,000 by year-end.

It provides access to major companies like Apple and Tesla, as well as ETFs from Fidelity and BlackRock, targeting investors across Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Latin America.