Toncoin Price Forecast: TON eyes breakout rally as Coinbase invests, bullish bets rise

- Toncoin consolidates below the 200-day EMA, eyeing a potential breakout.
- Coinbase Ventures invests an undisclosed amount in Toncoin.
- Bullish bets surge as traders anticipate a further recovery.
Toncoin (TON) remains muted in a consolidation, recovering just over 1% at press time on Monday, despite the announcement of Coinbase Ventures' investment. Still, bullish bets are on the rise, anticipating a bullish revival with the potential breakout of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
Coinbase investment boosts TON traders' confidence
The TON Foundation announced that Coinbase Ventures holds Toncoin, joining a list of investors that includes Sequoia Capital, Benchmark, and Ribbit Capital. The foundation did not reveal the actual volume of TON tokens bought by the investment branch of the Coinbase exchange.
Still, the capital inflow from another venture capital firm fuels confidence among investors. CoinGlass data shows the long positions over the last 24 hours, based on Taker buy-to-sell volume, have increased to 50.43%, up from 48.71% on Monday. This over two percentage points jump reflects increased confidence among traders.
Toncoin long/short ratio. Source: Coinglass
Toncoin’s double-edged consolidation range
Toncoin moves flat for the fifth consecutive day, between the squeezing 100- and 200-day EMAs, following the 3.50% jump last Wednesday. To reinforce a bullish trend, Toncoin should achieve a decisive close above the $3.588 resistance level, last tested on August 4. The breakout rally could result in a 20% jump to $4.211 level, marked by the April 1 high.
The technical indicators remain mixed, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 56 on the daily chart, bouncing off the midpoint line and indicating increased buying pressure.
Furthermore, the 50- and 100-day EMAs are on the verge of a Golden Cross, which would mark a buy signal as short-term recovery gains traction.
Still, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line inches closer to its signal line, maintaining a negative alignment. This suggests a weakening bearish trend in motion.
TON/USDT daily price chart.
Looking down, a decisive close below the 50-day EMA at $3.225 would invalidate the consolidation range. In such a case, TON prices could decline to the $3.000 round figure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC and XRP stabilize, ETH nears all-time high
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) stabilize below their key resistance levels; a firm close above indicates a rally ahead. In the meantime, Ethereum (ETH) bulls take control of the momentum, surpassing $4,500 mark and targeting its record highs at $4,868.
Crypto Gainers: Fartcoin, Chainlink, Solana surge as Scott Bessent urges 50bps rate cut
Altcoins such as Fartcoin, Chainlink, and Solana rank as top performers over the last 24 hours as the market trades in the green with the US Consumer Price Index of July remaining at 2.7% and the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent floating ideas of a 50 basis point rate cut.
Altcoins open interest surges to new all-time high amid declining Bitcoin volatility
The altcoin market's futures open interest (OI) surged to a record $47 billion, driven by rapid price gains, according to a Glassnode report on Tuesday. The surge comes amid a decline in Bitcoin's (BTC) at-the-money implied volatility (ATM IV), which historically precedes sudden price swings.
FTX customers file lawsuit against Fenwick & West over involvement in exchange collapse
Customers of defunct crypto exchange FTX are accusing Fenwick & West of direct involvement in the exchange's fraudulent activity through the creation of a structure that enabled fraud and money laundering, according to a filing on Monday.
Bitcoin: BTC bulls target $120,000 as Trump moves to allow crypto in 401(k) plans
Bitcoin (BTC) looks set to close the week in the green, breaking above the $116,000 resistance, as market optimism swelled after United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order to include alternative assets, including crypto, in US 401(k) retirement accounts.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.