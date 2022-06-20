A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next. Please, subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto and join our Telegram channel.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Institutions and miners are dumping Bitcoin, increasing risk of “dead cat bounce”
Arthur Hayes, the former CEO of BitMEX, believes forced Bitcoin liquidations have increased the selling pressure on the asset and explained the impact on BTC price. The bloodbath in crypto triggered a slew of liquidations by crypto lenders, forcing Bitcoin selling to push BTC lower.
Why the BONE farms proposal matters for all Shiba Inu holders
Shiba Inu ecosystem’s governance token BONE is set to become the gas of layer-2 solution Shibarium protocol. This is a milestone upgrade for ShibArmy and the community of Shiba Inu coin holders voted on a key upgrade in BONE.
LUNA 2.0 price in trouble after South Korea blocks Terra developers from leaving the country
According to Korean media outlet JTBC News, prosecutors in the nation have imposed travel restrictions on Terra developers and former developers as investigations into Terra's LUNA and UST death spiral continue.
SEC files objection to Ripple’s motion landing a blow to XRP holders
In the latest twist-and-turn of the SEC vs. Ripple case, the US Securities and Exchange Commission has hit back at Ripple, objecting to the payment giants attempts to redact certain information it deems ‘sensitive and confidential’.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.