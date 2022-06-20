Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
How to profitably trade the next Dogecoin price move?
Dogecoin price seems to be picking up steam as it hovers above a significant support floor, suggesting the possibility of recovery. The said barrier is an inflection point and could make-or-break the situation for DOGE.
Are AVAX bulls alive after another weekend crash?
AVAX price tried resisting the bearish pressure but was unsuccessful considering last month’s returns. Regardless, Avalanche price is retesting a stable high-time-frame support level, suggesting that a recovery could be underway.
Why Polygon is at risk of turning into a worthless penny stock
Polygon price is nearing its last line of defense for entering an existential crisis. MATIC price is set to book its eighth straight week of losses, even eleven if you do not count the marginally profitable week from mid-April.
Why Ethereum price will need to bite through the sour apple
Ethereum price is already too far gone in the new area for recovery. ETH price will drop 50% before founding essential and strong enough support to halt the descent. Expect an L-shaped to W-shaped recovery, as current tail risks will linger for some time.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.