Tezos price stuck in no-trade zone while momentum builds for a massive breakout

- Tezos price is currently bounded inside a symmetrical triangle on the 4-hour chart.
- The pattern is on the verge of a breakout or breakdown.
Tezos is currently trading at $0.23 right above a critical support level. The digital asset is bounded inside a symmetrical triangle pattern that awaits a clear breakout or breakdown within the next 24 hours.
Tezos price needs to hold this crucial support level to avoid a major pullback
XTZ has established a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart with the lower boundary located at $0.23. A breakdown below this point would quickly drive Tezos price towards a price target of $1.9.
XTZ/USD 4-hour chart
On the other hand, bulls have defended another significant support level in the form of the 200-SMA on the 4-hour chart. If Tezos price can rebound from this point, it can quickly jump towards the upper trendline of the pattern.
XTZ/USD 4-hour chart
A breakout from the triangle would drive Tezos price towards a price target of $2.63 which almost coincides with the 0.236 Fib retracement level at $2.69. The 0.5 Fib level at $2.51 is another potential price target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
