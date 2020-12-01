- Tezos price aimed to hit $2.8 as the team announced several upcoming anonymity features.
- Unfortunately, the digital asset had a bearish breakout and might be facing further downside pressure.
On November 30, the team of Tezos announced several upgrades to the network like a shielding system for transactions and other anonymity features. Most investors expected Tezos price to see a significant spike after the announcement; however, the digital asset failed and had a breakdown below a trading pattern on the 4-hour chart.
Tezos price fails to hold critical support level
On the 1-hour chart, an ascending channel is formed since November 26 and was boken on December 1. The lower trendline of the pattern coincided with the 100-SMA, which added even more strength to the support level.
XTZ/USD 1-hour chart
Unfortunately, Tezos price did slip below the lower trendline and touched $2.17 before re-testing it again several hours later. Bulls were unable to climb above the 100-SMA and are trying to hold the 50-SMA. Losing it would quickly drive XTZ towards the low at $2.17.
XTZ/USD 4-hour chart
On the 4-hour chart, bulls have defended the 50-SMA two consecutive times and are trying to push Tezos price above the 100-SMA. Cracking the moving average can quickly drive XTZ to a high of $2.55. Above this level, the next price target could be the 2020-high at $2.96.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
