Tesla’s Elon Musk Pokes Bitcoin community on Twitter: Bitcoin is not my safe word

Elon Musk stirs joy on Twitter with is coined tweet “Bitcoin is *not* my safe word.”

Bitcoin stays below $8,000 ahead of the weekend; further declines expected before the new week.

The Bitcoin community on Twitter woke up to a rather surprising tweet from Elon Musk the founder of Tesla and SpaceX. The tweet that said “Bitcoin is *not* my safe word has been catching traction on the social platform getting above 39,000 like and 3,700 retweets.

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts and Bitcoin evangelists took the opportunity to promote Bitcoin the Musk’s over 30 million followers. The Moon was not shy to explain that:

Bitcoin is the ULTIMATE safe haven. There is NO third party risk and the supply is STRICTLY limited to 21 million Bitcoins. If there is a financial crisis soon (there will be), then “Bitcoin” will indeed be MY safe word! Buy Bitcoin, bye banks!

Although the tweet by Musk has brought laugher amid a gloomy cryptocurrency landscape, the price did not respond in any way. Bitcoin is still trading below $8,000 and has tendencies of sliding to lower levels. Perhaps if Musk would have said “Buy Bitcoin” the market would have reacted positively. However, at least the Bitcoin community and Musk’s millions of followers interacted sharing more knowledge regarding the leading digital asset.