Tesla’s Elon Musk Pokes Bitcoin community on Twitter: Bitcoin is not my safe word

- Elon Musk stirs joy on Twitter with is coined tweet “Bitcoin is *not* my safe word.”
- Bitcoin stays below $8,000 ahead of the weekend; further declines expected before the new week.
The Bitcoin community on Twitter woke up to a rather surprising tweet from Elon Musk the founder of Tesla and SpaceX. The tweet that said “Bitcoin is *not* my safe word has been catching traction on the social platform getting above 39,000 like and 3,700 retweets.
Cryptocurrency enthusiasts and Bitcoin evangelists took the opportunity to promote Bitcoin the Musk’s over 30 million followers. The Moon was not shy to explain that:
Bitcoin is the ULTIMATE safe haven. There is NO third party risk and the supply is STRICTLY limited to 21 million Bitcoins. If there is a financial crisis soon (there will be), then “Bitcoin” will indeed be MY safe word! Buy Bitcoin, bye banks!
Although the tweet by Musk has brought laugher amid a gloomy cryptocurrency landscape, the price did not respond in any way. Bitcoin is still trading below $8,000 and has tendencies of sliding to lower levels. Perhaps if Musk would have said “Buy Bitcoin” the market would have reacted positively. However, at least the Bitcoin community and Musk’s millions of followers interacted sharing more knowledge regarding the leading digital asset.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Looking to bottom out after failing to conquer the skies
The three leading cryptocurrencies by market capitalization – not stable coins – are in evident decline. They have all reached the upper limits of triangular compression figures that are pushing them without remission towards relevant decision points.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls in retreat as price hovers around $0.2000
Ripple's XRP, now the third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $8.8 billion, has lost about 2% of its value to trade at $0.2000 by the time of writing.
EOS is set for a rally despite breaking ascending channel trend
EOS, alongside other altcoins, has found itself in the middle of a selloff mainly driven by Bitcoin’s reversal from $8,400. Before the ongoing short term downtrend, EOS nurtured a significant uptrend within an ascending channel.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH settles below SMA50 daily, more pain ahead
Ethereum retains a leading position as the most popular blockchain for decentralized applications (DApps), according to the recent report published by DappReview.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.