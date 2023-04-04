Terra Luna Classic price simmers as LUNC bulls attempt takeover

- Terra Luna Classic is trading more calmly after its big decline in March.
- LUNC finds support and sees bulls underpinning price action.
- Expect to see a mild grind higher with a retest of the April high.
Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) price is finally moving in calm surroundings as traders are being met with a more stable price action behavior. LUNC sees its price action underpinned near $0.00012000, and that means some good news for bulls who venture to join in. With these trading conditions, a retest of April’s high is a sure thing, bearing a 5% gain and possibly more.
Terra Luna Classic attracts more participants as it trades with common sense
Terra Luna Classic price has its volatility indicator at a low level as price action moves steadily sideways. Finally, bulls can enter with a bit of confidence as LUNC seems to have found some stable ground. Expect to see more interest and inflow from investors as price action appears to be underpinned a bit at $0.00012000.
LUNC traders could start to add to their position slowly but surely as price action will slowly start to pop higher. Ideally, a simple retest of the high of April at $0.00012743 would be bearing a nice 5% gain without entering into any crazy positions. Even a false break that tips $0.00013000 would hold a nice 7% gain for this week.
LUNC/USD 4H-chart
In terms of overall longer-term positioning, a big systemic risk is still holding in the US Dollar and stablecoins pegged to it. As several banks have been pencilling in that a weaker US Dollar is the favorite trade for this quarter, the trade could become overcrowded and simply turn the other way. A severely stronger US Dollar could put pressure on stablecoins and might see LUNC printing near $0.00011000 on the back of that.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price coils ahead of Shapella, will Ethereum make an explosive move?
Ethereum price tackled resistance at the $1,800 level before climbing higher on April 3. With the Shapella upgrade fast approaching, analysts are eyeing the Ethereum network for an explosive move in ETH price.
Twitter updates website logo to Shiba Inu dog as Dogecoin surges 30%, a new bull run for meme coins?
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has updated the traditional logo of the giant social media platform to a Shiba Inu dog, a move that has catapulted Dogecoin price above key levels.
XRP price provides opportunity to reaccumulate before Ripple bulls trigger another 100% rally
XRP price is among one of the altcoins that shows promise of an explosive move. As noted in the March 18 article, Ripple exploded and hit the targets mentioned. Now, the remittance token pulls back as investors book profits.
What to expect from Chainlink price as LINK looks to escape this supplier congestion zone
Chainlink price (LINK) has been trapped under a critical resistance level for a while, causing the altcoin to trade horizontally as it enjoyed strong downward support. The struggle came amid the indecisive price action from Bitcoin (BTC).
Bitcoin: Breaking down key BTC levels to accumulate for Q2, 2023
Bitcoin price shows an interesting outlook as the first quarter of 2023 comes to an end. BTC has shown strength since day one of 2023 and has netted investors approximately 70% in returns.