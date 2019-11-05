Stellar (XLM) bursts into gains: Up 20% amid the ongoing Stellar Meridian Conference

- The Meridian Conference on Stellar’s blockchain is ongoing in Mexico.
- Stellar’s remarkable upward correction sends it to highs around $0.0881.
The cryptocurrency market is relatively in the green on the second day of this week’s trading. However, for Stellar (XLM) the picture is amazingly bullish having corrected a higher 20% in the last 24-hours. Only selected cryptocurrencies are in the red among the top 20 and they include NEO, Dash (DASH) and Bitcoin Gold (BTG).
Stellar’s remarkable movement is taking place in the course of the Meridian conference on the network’s blockchain. According to Stellar’s official Twitter account, the conference held in Mexico had a great turn out on the first day. The second day of the conference is expected to be bigger and better.
Meanwhile, Stellar price was able to sustain gains above the trendline I explored last week. Moreover, the price recovered its position within the rising channel. The incredible gains have blasted above the channel resistance and XLM is trading at $0.0824 after adjusting from highs around $0.0881. The technical picture is strongly positive but the traders should be on the lookout for a reversal by watching the Relative Strength Index.
XLM/USD 240' chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD keeps trending in a narrow range as bears take over this Tuesday
BTC/USD has had a bearish start to the day as the price has gone down from $9,413.30 to $9,380. Before this, the asset had a big bullish day this Monday, wherein it jumped from $9,207.30 to $9,413.30.
XRP/USD re-enters $0.30 zone, looks to break through $0.3025 resistance level
XRP/USD is on course of charting its second straight bearish day. So far this Tuesday, Ripple has gone up from $0.299 to $0.3024. The bulls are looking to break past the $0.3025 resistance level.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD pumps above $60, the ultimate target is $100
Litecoin is in a bullish phase after recovering from the 50’s range. The ongoing gains, although shallow have been able to place LTC in a trajectory above the trendline support. Litecoin is teetering above the Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) on the four-hour chart.
Bulls take control of ETH/USD and try to break into the $190-zone
ETH/USD went up from $186.45 to $187.65 so far this Tuesday. The price is trending above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves, with the latter acting as immediate support. The MACD indicates sustained bullish momentum.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work
Bitcoin's jaw-dropping rise at the end of the previous week left even the majority of traders and analysts perplexed.