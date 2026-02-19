Top Crypto Gainers: World Liberty Financial, Sky, and Cosmos confront major resistance

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), Sky (SKY), and Cosmos (ATOM) rank among the top gainers over the last 24 hours but face critical overhead resistance levels. WLFI gained momentum at the World Liberty Forum, an invite-only conference held at Mar-a-Lago by US President Donald Trump’s family, while SKY and ATOM reversed off a crucial support level.

WLFI prices in the World Liberty Forum hype

World Liberty Financial is up nearly 2% at the time of writing on Thursday, extending the gains for the third consecutive day. The short-term recovery is driven by the World Liberty Forum, a conference hosted by the Trump family's crypto project on Wednesday, which brought together global market leaders.

The WLFI token encounters resistance at $0.1215, aligning with the December 18 low. A decisive close above this level would extend the WLFI rally to the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.1337.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is at 46, rising near the halfway line from the oversold zone, indicating a significant decline in selling pressure. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) continues its upward trend following a bullish crossover on Tuesday, indicating increased bullish momentum.

SKY/USDT daily price chart.

On the flip side, a bearish close for the day would reaffirm downside pressure, risking a decline to the $0.1000 psychological level.

SKY recovery nears a crucial supply zone

SKY is up over 1% as of press time on Thursday, extending the 5% rebound from the 50-day EMA at $0.06381 the previous day. The intraday recovery inches closer to the overhead supply zone near the $0.070000 round figure.

A decisive close above this level would likely extend the rally to the 1.272 Fibonacci extension level at $0.08197, measured from the October 1 high at $0.07299 to the November 22 low at $0.03998.

The RSI at 52 on the daily chart is edging above the midline, indicating a neutral-to-bullish stance. Meanwhile, the MACD hovers slightly below the signal line, maintaining a sideways trend and approaching a potential bullish crossover.

SKY/USDT daily price chart.

On the flip side, if Sky slips below the $0.06381, it could extend the decline to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.06038.

ATOM struggles at key resistance

Cosmos holds steady above the $2.300 level after a 4% rebound from the 50-day EMA at $2.201 on the previous day. However, the $2.346 resistance level marked by the November 4 low caps the intraday gain.

If ATOM clears this level, it could rise toward the $2.856, aligning with the October 11 low.

The RSI is at 60 on the daily chart, rising above the midline, with further upside before reaching the overbought zone. Additionally, the MACD and signal line recover as positive histograms widen above the zero line, suggesting increased bullish momentum.

ATOM/USDT daily price chart.

However, if ATOM slips below the 50-day EMA at $2.201, it could extend the decline to the December 18 low at $1.832.