Pump.fun (PUMP) is edging lower alongside crypto majors like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), trading at $0.0019 at the time of writing on Thursday. The meme coin launch and trading platform’s native token marks three consecutive days in the red amid a deteriorating technical picture.

Pump.fun revenue and DeFi TVL fall

The notional value of all tokens in Pump.fun’s smart contracts averaged $172 million on Thursday, down from $178 million the previous day. DefiLlama data shows that the Total Value Locked (TVL) has gradually faded from $335 million, a record set in September.

This downtrend indicates that investors continue to lose confidence in PUMP and the ecosystem – a scenario that could be contributing to the extended sell-off. Traders withdraw their assets from smart contracts to sell, reducing risk exposure.

Pump.fun DeFi TVL | Source: DefiLlma

At the same time, the total revenue collected by the meme coin launchpad and trading platform has declined to $1.48 million as of Wednesday, from the $1.63 million recorded on Tuesday. The platform awaits Friday’s data to validate a steady downtrend or positively change its outlook.

The derivatives market also paints a grim picture, with futures Open Interest (OI) shrinking to $163 million on Thursday, down from $175 million the previous day. PUMP’s futures OI peaked at $1.23 in September, underscoring the capitulation of retail investors.

PUMP Futures OI | Source | CoinGlass

Technical outlook: PUMP at risk of 15% decline

PUMP holds slightly below $0.0020 as sellers tighten their grip, in line with a deteriorating technical structure. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) appears to cap rebounds at $0.0024, while the 100-day EMA is positioned above it at $0.0027.

A daily close below the immediate resistance at $0.0020 could see PUMP potentially accelerate its downtrend by 15% to $0.0017, a level tested as support on February 6.

PUMP/USDT daily chart

Still, the Money Flow Index (MFI), an indicator that tracks the flow of money in and out of PUMP, has risen to 36, a level that suggests bullishness is on the cards. An increase toward the midline could mark a bullish transition and set PUMP on a recovery path above the 50-day EMA and the 100-day EMA.