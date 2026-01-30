TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Stellar Price Forecast: XLM deepens correction, slipping to 3-month low as risk-off mood persists

  • Stellar price slips below $0.20 on Friday, reaching the lowest level since October 11.
  • The derivatives market supports bearish sentiment, with falling open interest and negative funding rates. 
  • The technical outlook suggests further correction as momentum continues to weaken.
Stellar Price Forecast: XLM deepens correction, slipping to 3-month low as risk-off mood persists
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Stellar (XLM) continues to trade in the red, slipping below $0.20 on Friday, a level not seen since mid-October. Bearish sentiment intensifies amid falling Open Interest (OI) and negative funding rates in the derivatives market. On the technical side, weakening momentum indicators support further correction in XLM.

XLM’s derivatives data shows bearish bias

Derivatives data for Stellar support a bearish outlook. CoinGlass’s OI-Weighted Funding Rate data shows that the number of traders betting that the price of XLM will slide further is higher than those anticipating a price increase. The metric turned negative on Thursday and stands at -0.0049% on Friday, indicating that shorts are paying longs and suggesting bearish sentiment toward XLM.

Stellar funding rates chart. Source: Coinglass

XLM’s futures Open Interest (OI) dropped to $106.50 million on Friday and has been steadily falling since the January 6 high of $166.99 million. This drop in OI reflects waning investor participation and projects a bearish outlook.

XLM open interest chart. Source: Coinglass

Stellar Price Forecast: XLM bears in control

Stellar price closed below the weekly resistance level of $0.22 on January 18 and declined by nearly 9% over the following two weeks. At the time of writing on Friday, XLM is trading at $0.19, reaching a level not seen since October 11.

If XLM continues its correction, it could extend the drop toward the yearly low of $0.16, set on October 10.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is at 35, below the neutral 50 level, indicating bearish momentum is gaining traction. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator showed a bearish crossover on January 18, which remains intact with rising red histogram bars below the neutral level, further supporting the negative outlook.

XLM/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if XLM recovers, it could extend the advance toward the weekly resistance at $0.22.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Editor's Picks

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple deepen sell-off as bears take control of momentum

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple deepen sell-off as bears take control of momentum

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple continued their corrections on Friday, posting weekly losses of nearly 6%, 3%, and 5%, respectively. BTC is nearing the November lows at $80,000, while ETH slips below $2,800 amid increasing downside pressure.

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB extends losses as whale selling intensifies bearish momentum

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB extends losses as whale selling intensifies bearish momentum

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price slips below $0.0000077 on Thursday after correcting the previous day. Bearish sentiment is further strengthened as holders offload SHIB, increasing selling pressure and reducing Open Interest in the derivatives market.

Top Crypto Losers: Worldcoin, Chiliz, Hyperliquid lead losses as market bleeds $1.75 billion

Top Crypto Losers: Worldcoin, Chiliz, Hyperliquid lead losses as market bleeds $1.75 billion

Worldcoin , Chiliz , and Hyperliquid posted heavy losses over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin dropped below $82,000 on Friday, triggering a $1.75 billion wipeout and mirroring the bearish tremors in the US stock market.

Fidelity unveils FIDD stablecoin, set to launch in coming weeks

Fidelity unveils FIDD stablecoin, set to launch in coming weeks

Fidelity Investments announced that it will launch its first stablecoin, the Fidelity Digital Dollar (FIDD), making it one of the first large traditional firms in the US to do so.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading below $90,000 at the time of writing on Friday, down nearly 5% this week. Despite a brief improvement in risk appetite following US President Donald Trump’s mid-week speech at Davos, the Crypto King remains under pressure as institutional demand continued to weaken so far this week.