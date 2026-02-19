Pi Network (PI) edges higher near $0.1900 at press time on Thursday, approaching a crucial resistance level at $0.1919. However, large deposits exceeding 5.50 million PI tokens on Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) indicate a decline in investor confidence. The technical outlook for PI remains mixed, as a key resistance level caps the recovery.

Large CEX deposits point to investors taking profits

PiScan data shows that 5.52 million PI tokens were deposited on Know-Your-Business-verified (KYB) CEXs over the last 24 hours, suggesting a massive profit-taking phase among PI token holders. This reduced investor confidence suggests that first-anniversary demand may already be priced in. If so, late entrants near the short-term cycle top could be trapped.

PI CEXs wallet balances. Source: PiScan

Pi Network: Will the PI token price exceed $0.20?

Pi Network is trading near $0.1900 at press time on Thursday, encountering resistance near the October 11 low at $0.1919, which previously served as a crucial support level in late October and December.

The short-term V-shaped recovery in Pi token prices struggles to reclaim this level and risks a bearish reversal. If Pi Network falls below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.1776, it would confirm a top formation and risk a decline to the $0.1533 support, aligning with the October 10 low.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 62 on the daily chart shows a steady recovery, suggesting increased buying pressure still below the overbought zone. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and its signal line have extended the upward trend since Friday’s crossover, alongside successively rising bullish histogram bars, indicating a consistent increase in bullish momentum.

PI/USDT daily price chart.

To further extend the recovery, the Pi token must achieve a decisive daily close above $0.1919, which would open the door toward the December 19 high at $0.2177.