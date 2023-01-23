Solana price prediction: This is why a 26% decline may not be on the cards for SOL

Solana price is maintaining its presence above the immediate support level, trading at $24.27.

Sideways movement over the last few trading sessions highlights a cool down from the 151% rally.

As long as SOL keeps above $19.30, it is safe from a decline, as losing this support level would invalidate all bullish thesis.

Solana price rally took a break over the last few days as the Ethereum killer managed to cater to every bull in the last three weeks. Going forward, traders looking to long the altcoin are expecting another similar rally that would push the cryptocurrency to recover the losses it accumulated following the November 2022 crash.

Solana price rise slows down

Solana price has been hovering around the $24 mark for more than ten days now, with the altcoin trading at $24.41 at the time of writing. Although the altcoin has maintained a sideways momentum for the last couple of trading sessions, it is still in an uptrend with indications of further rise.

Firstly the 30-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 50-day EMA are actively acting as support for the altcoin. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) also recovered from the overbought zone above 70.0 to slip back down into the bullish zone. These indicators highlight a bullish narrative for Solana price going forward, which is crucial in a recovery to $36.90.

In order to reach the November 2022 highs, though, buyers need to push Solana price above the critical resistance at $28.28. Flipping it into a support floor would enable SOL to mark a rise to $32.06, which is crucial in the altcoin’s recovery and to push the price to $36.90.

SOL/USD 8-hour chart

Nevertheless, if the bulls do not regain control of the price action, the possibility of a decline also looms over SOL. If Solana price loses its immediate support, a decline to $19.30 is certain, and if the altcoin fails to bounce off this support, the critical support at $17.89 would be tagged. A daily candlestick close below this level would invalidate the bullish thesis, pushing the price to $15.90 and lower, marking a 26% crash.