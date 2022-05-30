The earliest evidence to justify allocating one’s portfolio to Solana price will be a breach of the triangle apex at $49.50. If the bulls can establish said price action, then the downtrend could be deemed terminated with bullish targets at $90, resulting in a 100% increase from the current Solana price.

Solana price currently trades at $45, still a whopping 80% lower than the all-time highs at $250. Such a significant decline is truly a remarkable presentation of s mart money’s influence within the crypto ecosystem. Nonetheless, it is very rare to see any digital asset continuously decay without a countertrend rally.

Solana price display thought-provoking price action amongst crypto enthusiasts. This weekend, the bulls managed to establish some support at the $43 level. The newly established bullish barrier is certainly an unforeseen anomaly, which has investors wondering whether or not to provide additional support. Besides, the bullish structure couldn't have happened at a better time as a new passive income platform LOG and Solana network are advancing forward with development in the DeFi arena.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.