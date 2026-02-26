TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI struggles under 50-day EMA as recovery stalls

  • Pi Network hovers near $0.1700 on Thursday, struggling to extend the gains seen in the past two days.
  • Pi Network faces another milestone towards its mainnet upgrade, but community criticism persists over transparency about the migration.
  • The technical outlook for Pi Network remains mildly bearish as the 50-day EMA could cap the short-term recovery.
Pi Network Price Forecast: PI struggles under 50-day EMA as recovery stalls
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Pi Network (PI) edges higher toward $0.1700 at press time on Thursday, building on over 3% gains from the previous day. The Pi core team is pushing nodes to upgrade to a higher version, while the community remains skeptical about the transparency of the migration. The technical outlook for Pi Network remains mildly bearish as it approaches the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which serves as an upside barrier.

Pi Network announces final dates for step 2 of the mainnet upgrade

Pi Network's core team announced March 1 as the deadline for step 2 of the mainnet upgrade, which will update the underlying Stellar blockchain to consensus protocol version 19.9 as part of its goal to reach Stellar consensus protocol version 23 by June 2026. 

https://x.com/PiCoreTeam/status/2026705284953985280

Meanwhile, community criticism about the transparency of the mainnet migration of tokens from the testnet persists, as Know Your Customer (KYC) verification remains a key obstacle for PI holders. 

Technical outlook: Will Pi Network extend gains above the 50-day EMA?

Pi Network approaches $0.1700 at press time on Thursday after two consecutive days of gains, reflecting a short-term recovery above the $0.1533 support level. Still, the recovery remains below the 50-day EMA at $0.1748, keeping the broader trend bearish despite the latest bullish phase. 

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains marginally above its signal line as positive histograms fade on the daily chart, suggesting that bullish momentum has cooled. At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 51 remains near the midline, maintaining a neutral bias.

If PI clears the 50-day EMA at $0.1748, it could test the initial resistance at the October 11 low of $0.1919, close to a descending resistance trendline, which connects the August 30, 2025, and February 15, 2026, highs.

PI/USDT daily logarithmic chart.

On the downside, immediate support is seen at the October 10 low of $0.1533, which protects the base level near at $0.1300, where buyers last regained control on February 6.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Editor's Picks

Solana strikes key resistance with double-digit gains

Solana strikes key resistance with double-digit gains

Solana trades at $88 at press time on Thursday, after an 11% upswing the previous day within a broader consolidation range of roughly three weeks. Institutional demand for Solana heightens as US spot SOL Exchange Traded Funds record $30 million of inflow on Wednesday.

Stellar relief bounce fades as bearish undertone persists

Stellar relief bounce fades as bearish undertone persists

Cardano price steadies at $0.29 on Thursday after surging over 14% in the previous day. Improving on-chain and derivatives data support a positive outlook as whale wallets are increasing exposure alongside positive funding rates.

Top Crypto Gainers: Polkadot, Near Protocol, Uniswap lead market rebound

Top Crypto Gainers: Polkadot, Near Protocol, Uniswap lead market rebound

Altcoins, such as Polkadot, Near Protoco, and Uniswap, are leading gains over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin jumped 6% on Wednesday. The altcoins are holding steady on Thursday following a rebound the previous day, testing the waters around their 50-day EMA. 

Cardano steadies as whales accumulate and bullish sentiment grows

Cardano steadies as whales accumulate and bullish sentiment grows

Cardano price steadies at $0.29 on Thursday after surging over 14% in the previous day. Improving on-chain and derivatives data support a positive outlook as whale wallets are increasing exposure alongside positive funding rates.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: No recovery in sight

Bitcoin: No recovery in sight

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade within a range-bound zone, hovering around $67,000 at the time of writing on Friday, and falling slightly so far this week, with no signs of recovery.