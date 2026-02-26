Bitcoin (BTC) steadies above $68,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, reflecting positive sentiment across the crypto market. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are stabilizing above key levels at $2,000 and $1.45, respectively.

The turnaround in crypto prices comes amid a steady resurgence of interest in Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs). Extended inflows could boost interest in risk assets and increase the odds of a breakout in Bitcoin's price above the psychological $70,000 threshold.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rise amid renewed risk appetite

Inflows into Bitcoin spot ETFs surged to approximately $507 million on Wednesday, building on Tuesday’s $258 million. BlackRock’s IBIT ETF led with inflows of $297 million, followed by Grayscale’s GBTC with $102 million. Cumulative inflows currently stand at $54.57 billion, with total assets under management averaging $867.6 billion.

Steady ETF inflows reinforce bullish sentiment, prompting investors to increase their exposure while anticipating steady price increases.

Bitcoin ETF flows | Source: SoSoValue

Ethereum spot ETFs also recorded inflows of $157 million on Wednesday, up from approximately $9 million the previous day. Fidelity’s FETH attracted nearly $62 million in inflows, followed by Grayscale’s ETHE and BlackRock’s ETHA with roughly $34 million and $31 million, respectively.

Ethereum ETF flows | Source: SoSoValue

Meanwhile, XRP recorded modest spot ETF inflows of $3.09 million on Wednesday, a marginal increase from $3.04 million the previous day. Cumulative inflows have increased to $1.24 billion, lifting the total assets under management above $1 billion.

XRP ETF flows | Source: SoSoValue

Chart of the day: Bitcoin tests short-term breakout strength

Bitcoin is hovering above $68,000 as the near-term trend turns cautiously bullish. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line remains above its signal line on the daily chart, confirming emerging upside pressure.

Similarly, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers in the low‑40s on the same chart, still below the 50 midline but rising from oversold territory, suggesting fading bearish momentum rather than strong buying conviction.

BTC/USDT daily chart

Meanwhile, initial resistance emerges at the $70,600 region, aligning with recent daily highs, followed by $72,271, where a recovery attempt stalled on February 8. A daily close above the latter would expose the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $76,180, reinforcing that area as a broader supply band.

Still, immediate support is seen around $65,631, guarding the more important $62,510 floor that contained the prior downswing on Tuesday.

Altcoins technical outlook: Ethereum, XRP rebound gains traction

The leading smart contract token, Ethereum, holds above the pivotal $2,000 level, signaling a mildly bullish outlook as price holds well above weekly lows of $1,800.

The MACD line holds above its signal on the daily chart, with modestly expanding green histogram bars that suggest growing bullish momentum.

At the same time, the RSI around 46 holds below neutral, but has advanced from oversold territory, hinting at fading bearish pressure rather than fresh selling.

Meanwhile, the ETH price remains capped beneath the broader descending resistance trend line drawn from the all-time highs at $4,956, keeping the recovery corrective within a dominant long-term downtrend.

Initial resistance emerges near $2,150, coinciding with Wednesday's high. A break above this area would expose the next resistance around the 50-day EMA at $2,379.

On the downside, immediate support sits at $2,000, with a daily close below opening the way toward Monday's high at $1,958, and the recent base around $1,800.

ETH/USDT daily chart

As for XRP, the price is teetering around $1.45, up from the weekly low of $1.31. With the MACD line staying above its signal line on the daily chart and the green histogram bars expanding, the path of least resistance could remain upward toward $1.54, where attempts at recovery failed on February 6.

The RSI has recovered toward 46 from oversold territory on the same chart, hinting at improving, though still modest, bullish momentum within a dominant downtrend. A decisive break above that supply zone could see XRP close the gap to test the 50-day EMA at $1.63 and the 100-day EMA at $1.84.

XRP/USDT daily chart

On the downside, initial support is aligned at $1.42, the intraday low, ahead of the weekly low at $1.31. As long as price trades above this support range, the near-term tone may remain tentatively bullish.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)