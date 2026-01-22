Solana Mobile Seeker (SKR) is now trading close to $0.0400 at press time on Thursday, rising from its initial listing price of $0.0010 on MEXC on Wednesday. The native token of Solana mobile, Seeker, had a smooth listing on tier-1 exchanges like Coinbase and MEXC, as well as Asian markets like Bithumb, which fueled the rally. Co-founder of Solana Labs, Anatoly Yakovenko, urged developers to build Chinese apps to boost the ecosystem, which currently offers high staking rewards, leading to more than 50% of the circulation staked.

Solana Mobile Seeker token launch meets high demand

SKR was officially launched on Wednesday and airdropped to existing device users. SKR fuels the reward layer of the Solana ecosystem, incentivizing users, developers, and high-usage apps.

The native token of Solana mobile, launched by Solana Labs, was listed on top-tier exchanges like Coinbase and MEXC. Bithumb opened the door to Korean markets by launching SKR paired with KRW, a stablecoin pegged to the Korean Won.

Android’s market share in Asian countries exceeds 90%, and Solana Labs plans to disrupt the market by eliminating the 30% app store fee. Focusing on Asia, Anatoly Yakovenko urged Chinese developers to build apps to expand the web3-native mobile platform on Thursday.

In line with the ecosystem's expansion, high SKR staking to earn rewards reflects increased user confidence. Out of the 5.7 billion circulating supply, 3.8 billion SKR tokens are staked, accounting for more than 50%. Despite the 10% inflation rate, which would increase the total supply to 12.7 billion, short-term demand overlooks the risk.

SKR staking data. Source: Solana Mobile

Could SKR rally trap new buyers?

According to Stalkchain, the SKR token is one of the most sold cryptocurrencies by smart money over the last 24 hours, worth $387,662. This suggests that some large investors are shedding SKR holdings rather than staking for additional rewards, while retail demand absorbs the pressure.

Most sold top tokens data. Source: Stalkchain

Still, demand for SKR persists as the 24-hour trading volume crosses $253 million, pushing the rally closer to the $0.0500 psychological milestone. At the time of writing, SKR is up roughly 100% on Thursday, extending the parabolic rise from a $0.0010 listing price on MEXC on the previous day.

Solana Mobile Seeker price data. Source: CoinMarketCap

On the flip side, a potential turnaround would trigger a support discovery mode for SKR, risking sharp losses.