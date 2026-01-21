TRENDING:
AI tokens Price Forecast: ICP tests key support, TAO and RENDER eye comeback

  • Internet Computer is under pressure near the 20-day and 50-day EMAs after a firm rejection at $4.41.
  • Bittensor could test a key descending trendline if it holds the $230 level and climbs above the 50-day EMA.
  • Render could tackle the $2.77 resistance if it flips the 100-day EMA.
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens joined Bitcoin (BTC) and the wider crypto market in a downtrend over the past three days amid geopolitical tensions over the US's intentions to acquire Greenland. However, a few of these tokens are looking to establish support and retest key resistance levels.

ICP under pressure near 20-day and 50-day EMAs

Internet Computer (ICP) is struggling to hold the convergence of the 20-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) as support. The move comes after seeing a sharp decline following a rejection at the resistance near $4.41, which is strengthened by the 200-day EMA.

ICP could find support near $3 if it fails to hold the 20-day and 50-day EMAs. Further down, the support at $2.70 could provide a cushion if prices decline harder.

ICP/USDT daily chart

On the upside, ICP could retest $4.41 if it sustains a firm move above the 100-day EMA.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is testing its neutral level while the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) is below its midline, indicating a weakening bullish momentum.

Bittensor finds support at $230, eyes descending trendline resistance

Bittensor (TAO) is looking to hold $230 as a support level after declining below the 20-day and 50-day EMAs. The AI token has been in a downtrend over the past week, following a rejection at the $305 resistance level near the 100-day EMA.

TAO could test a descending trendline extending from November 8, if it holds the $230 level and climbs above the 50-day EMA. However, a breach of the level could see it decline to find support at $206.

TAO/USDT daily chart

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below its neutral level while the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) is in oversold territory. Sustained oversold conditions in the Stoch could inspire a short-term recovery.

Render bounces at $1.86, tests 100-day EMA

Render (RENDER) is testing the 100-day EMA after finding support at $1.86 near the 50-day EMA.

A firm rise above the 100-day EMA could push the token to test the $2.77 resistance, just above the 200-day EMA. On the downside, RENDER could decline toward $1.19 if it breaches $1.86.

RENDER/USDT daily chart

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) bounced off its neutral level, while the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) has retreated from oversold territory, indicating a weakening bearish momentum.

