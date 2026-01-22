Pi Network Price Forecast: PI rebounds on creator event, PI payments updates

Pi Network (PI) recovers by over 3% at press time on Thursday, after a steady declining trend. The rebound aligns with the announcement of new updates to the network, including the integration of PI payments and a community-centered creator event. Investors removing over 1 million PI tokens from Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) adds to the easing in supply pressure.

Retail demand strengthens amid Pi Network plans to boost ecosystem

Pi Network announced plans on Wednesday to boost the ecosystem, including a creator event, integration of the PI payments system into apps built on the network, and extended access to app creation. However, the PI payments support is limited to Test-Pi, and new or non-migrated Pioneers can now deploy app iterations by watching ads instead of paying fees. The ad-supported application building on Pi App Studio could reduce the financial burden of creating Pi applications.

Meanwhile, the announcement is warming up the retail demand. PiScan data shows that the users have removed 1.17 million PI tokens from CEXs over the past 24 hours, reducing their wallet reserves and selling pressure.

CEXs wallet reserves data. Source: PiScan

Technical outlook: Will Pi Network resurface above $0.20?

Pi Network's sudden recovery of over 3% so far on Thursday reduces this week’s loss to under 7%. Still, the rebound on the back of new updates remains under intense pressure from the prevailing downtrend.

PI should sustain a decisive close above the $0.1919 support-turned-resistance level, marked by the October 11 low, to further extend the rally, potentially targeting the December 19 high at $0.2177.

Technical indicators on the daily chart suggest a minor relief from consistent bearish momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is pointing upwards at 32 and recovering from the oversold zone, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) extends below the signal line but red histogram bars contract.

PI/USDT daily price chart.

However, a potential reversal would shift PI into the support discovery phase with a deeper zone present between the October 10 and January 19 lows at $0.1533 and $0.1502, respectively.