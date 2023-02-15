Share:

The crypto market is slowly blending in with the traditional markets, and the same is visible in the companies in the TradFi industry. While the crypto market is dealing with its internal issues, external companies such as Siemens are setting their foot within the industry.

Siemens takes the top spot

In a press release on Tuesday, Siemens announced it had become the first to issue a digital bond in Germany. In accordance with the country's Electronic Securities Act, the bond will be issued with a maturity of a year on a public blockchain.

With a set volume of 60 million Euros or $64 million approximately, the digital bond will be sold directly to the investors. This means that the company will not need any bank in the country to act as an intermediary.

Commenting on the same, the Corporate Treasurer at Siemens AG, Peter Rathgeb, stated.

"By moving away from paper and toward public blockchains for issuing securities, we can execute transactions significantly faster and more efficiently than when issuing bonds in the past. Thanks to our successful cooperation with our project partners, we have reached an important milestone in the development of digital securities in Germany."

Rathgeb further added that the company would be focusing on driving the development of similar options. The company leveraged on the Electronic Securities Act that came into effect in June 2021.

Siemens has enabled investors to buy the bonds without the need for any established central securities depositories. This will also result in the transaction being completed in the span of two days.

Circle denies any SEC action

TradFi is joining hands with the crypto market to expand and leverage the underlying technology. On the other hand, the crypto market is currently facing the brunt of the rumors initiated by other players within the industry. The most critical of the same is the response given by USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle’s Chief Strategy Officer, Dante Disparte.

Putting an end to all the rumors flying around in the industry, Disparte confirmed that the company had not received a Wells notice. A Wells notice is considered to be the first notification by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) about the possible incoming charges against the entity. This was acknowledged by Fox reporter Eleanor Terett, who tweeted,