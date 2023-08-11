Shiba Inu rallies on rising social volume as traders shift their focus to meme coins

Share:

Bitcoin and altcoin prices shook gains from US CPI data and traders have shifted their focus to meme coins.

Shiba Inu’s social volume increased 19% over the past week, pointing at increasing interest from market participants.

SHIB price is up 15.3% since the start of the week, extending the meme coin’s upward trajectory since June.

Shiba Inu, one of the largest meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, garnered higher interest this week as traders shift their focus from large market capitalization assets like Bitcoin to altcoins, specifically meme coins, which appear to have potential for double-digit gains.

While mid and small market capitalization altcoins are still struggling to gain traction, Shiba Inu price has rallied, yielding more than 15% gains since Monday.

Shiba Inu on-chain metrics paint bullish picture for SHIB price

Shiba Inu’s three key on-chain metrics– the volume of daily active addresses, social dominance and social volume – suggest further upward momentum for SHIB price, according to data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment.

The rising volume of addresses active in the SHIB network since August 7 fuels a thesis for a prolonged rally in the meme coin. Meanwhile, social dominance and volume are indicators that measure the relevance of the meme coin and the interest it generates among traders in the ecosystem. The two metrics have been in an uptrend since the beginning of the week.

Shiba Inu social volume spike, according to Santiment data

The social volume when compared to other altcoins and meme coins shows one of the largest spikes over a 7-day timeframe. Similarly, daily active addresses and social dominance climbed, as seen in the chart below.

Shiba Inu daily active addresses, social dominance and price

Shiba Inu price gains 15.3% this week

Shiba Inu price rallied from $0.00000876 on Monday to $0.00001011 at the time of writing. The meme coin’s price yielded double-digit gains for holders while traders remained indecisive this week, with key macroeconomic data releases such as US inflation data for July and the confirmation that the US Securities & Exchange Commission seeks to appeal the ruling on Ripple’s XRP token.