Shiba Inu price struggles to push north, with only 13.77% of total SHIB addresses currently in profit

Shiba Inu price is in recovery mode, pushing north after a 36% slump from the August 12 peak of $0.00001136.

At the current price, only 175,770 addresses are in profit, making up 13.77% of the community.

Regarding volume, only 4.31% of tokens are in the profit zone, against the 88.55% who would look to sell at a loss or break even.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is attempting a recovery after a stark downtrend that was made worse by the floppy launch of the Ethereum Layer-2 network, Shibarium. As reported, network overload caused millions worth of Ethereum (ETH) to get stuck in the bridge. Though the network's leader, Shytoshi Kusama, quelled concerns, the unfortunate news denied dog-themed meme coins, SHIB and BONE especially, from attaining the rally that had been anticipated.

Shiba Inu price attempts a recovery

Shiba Inu price is pushing north in an attempted recovery from the 36% slump that began on August 12. The lion's share of this fall happened on August 17, sending SHIB down over 20% as $1.7 million worth of ETH was stuck in the Shibarium chain.

The token is up 6% in the last two days, steadily advancing with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) showing rising momentum. The AO's histogram bars are also positive, which points to bullish pressure.

Data from IntoTheBlock shows that at the current price of $0.00000860, only 175,770 addresses were in the profit, making up 13.77%. This is against the 76.88% or 981,630 addresses that are currently suffering losses and the meager 9.35% that are breaking even.

On volume metrics, only 4.31%, comprising 42.39 trillion SHIB tokens, were in the green, while the lion's share, 88.55%, was enduring losses, accounting for up to 870.18 trillion SHIB tokens.

The majority of token holders are losing money (out of the money) on their positions at current prices. These clusters act as resistance because they represent supplier congestion zones looking to sell after breaking even.

The combination of these seller congestion levels and broader industry woes like the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) delaying the Grayscale GBTC to ETF conversion appeal keeps the market at bay. Further, FUD in the broader market continues to prevent the upside for cryptocurrencies, with Thursday, August 17, sending almost $1 billion in value down the drains.