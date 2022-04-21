Invalidation of the bullish trade setup will be a break below $0.00002120. The entire up-trend scenario will be void if the bears push through this level. Price could then fall to $0.0000700, resulting in a 30% dip from the current Shiba Inu price.

Shiba Inu price signals more corrective waves to unfold on the volume profile indicator. Despite the massive uptick in volume on April 12th, SHIB failed to close above the previous swing high at $0.00002963. There could be many trapped longs in the infamous Dogecoin rival, which backs the idea of one more capitulation. A future sweep of the lows could be a profitable opportunity for traders with buy limits and alerts set.

Shiba Inu price has had very choppy and unexplainable price action in the last few weeks. Diving deeper into the technicals, there appears to be a complex WXYXZ pattern forming on the 4-hour chart . If this pattern is correct, the Shiba Inu price could be forming a triangle as wave Z and has one more discount to give out before prices ascend. Traders should set buy limits in the $0.0000220 in hopes of catching the future falling knife.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.