Sandbox price trades sideways ahead of $88 million Valentine’s token unlock

Sandbox price noted a 4.62% weekly decline in its price, SAND price is $0.4330 on Wednesday.

Sandbox has scheduled an unlock of 205.59 million SAND tokens worth $88.31 million on February 14.

SAND price dropped by 20% in the week following its previous token unlock event, a similar occurrence is likely this month.

Sandbox has scheduled a $94.42 million unlock on February 14. The token is currently in a downward trend and further decline is likely with the likely release of 205.59 million tokens in SAND’s circulating supply.

On-chain metrics support a bearish thesis for SAND and further correction in the metaverse token is likely.

Sandbox on-chain metrics, scheduled events suggest SAND price correction is likely

Sandbox’s Active Addresses and Volume, two metrics used to determine user activity and the token’s demand among market participants, signal a correction in SAND. Since January 1, SAND’s Active Addresses and Volume have been in a downward trend, as seen in the Santiment chart below.

This indicates that user activity in Sandbox has dropped significantly, in the same timeframe.

SAND Active Addresses and Volume. Source: Santiment

Now turning to Sandbox’s Supply on Exchanges, this metric climbed from 380.3 million on February 1 to 466.05 million on Wednesday, at the time of writing. This marks a steep increase in SAND reserves on exchange wallets, meaning there is a relatively large volume of Sandbox tokens likely to be sold. There is a possibility of an increase in selling pressure on SAND, and this could drive the metaverse’s price lower.



Sandbox Supply on Exchanges and Price. Source: Santiment

According to data from tokenunlocks.app, the unlock of $94.42 million in SAND tokens is scheduled for February 14. A similar event where $130.26 million worth of the asset was unlocked in August 2023, drove the price down by nearly 20%. If the trend repeats, SAND price could suffer a nearly 20% decline in its price, within a week of the unlock.

SAND/USDT 1-day chart

At the time of writing, SAND price is $0.4320 on Binance.