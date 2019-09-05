Samsung outperforms itself with the launch of a crypto friendly Galaxy Note 10

KlaytnPhone will come with blockchain apps and a cryptocurrency wallet.

The new Galaxy Note 10 device is available for purchase in South Korea as from Thursday.

The leading smartphone manufacturer Samsung Electronics Co. has decided to launch a variant of its latest flagship device to support the blockchain technology. A report by The Wall Street Journal cites sources familiar with the matter.

The adventure which comes as a surprise to many consumers will see the South Korean tech giant release a version of the Galaxy Note 10 which will be marketed as “KlaytnPhone.” The phone got its name from a South Korea blockchain platform by Kakao.

KlaytnPhone will hit the market on Thursday, however, it will be sold only in South Korea. Ths version of the Galaxy Note 10 will come with pre-installed blockchain apps as well as a cryptocurrency wallet.

Samsung continues to set the pace in the emerging blockchain industry. Its Galaxy S10 also launched with support for blockchain and cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum and ERC-20 tokens.