- XRP/USD kept falling after dropping below the $0.30-level.
- The Relative Strength Index is hugging the edge of the oversold territory in the hourly chart.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD went down from $0.2905 to $0.289 so far this Friday. After dropping below the $0.30-zone and the upward channel formation this Thursday, the bears have remained in control. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates sustained bearish sentiment. The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) acts as immediate market resistance.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour market broke past the green Ichimoku cloud and has found resistance at the red cloud. The Elliott Oscillator has had seven straight red sessions.
XRP/USD hourly chart
The hourly chart is trending horizontally inside the 20-day Bollinger band. The SMA 20 curve acts as immediate market resistance while the constricting of the 20-day Bollinger jaw shows decreasing price volatility. The Relative Strength Index is hugging the edge of the oversold territory.
Key Levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2894
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|0.2904
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2942
|Daily SMA50
|0.2788
|Daily SMA100
|0.2783
|Daily SMA200
|0.3249
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.3149
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2749
|Previous Weekly High
|0.31
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2854
|Previous Monthly High
|0.315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2425
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2902
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2996
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2718
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2533
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2317
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.3119
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.3335
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.352
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
