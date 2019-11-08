XRP/USD kept falling after dropping below the $0.30-level.

The Relative Strength Index is hugging the edge of the oversold territory in the hourly chart.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD went down from $0.2905 to $0.289 so far this Friday. After dropping below the $0.30-zone and the upward channel formation this Thursday, the bears have remained in control. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates sustained bearish sentiment. The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) acts as immediate market resistance.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour market broke past the green Ichimoku cloud and has found resistance at the red cloud. The Elliott Oscillator has had seven straight red sessions.

XRP/USD hourly chart

The hourly chart is trending horizontally inside the 20-day Bollinger band. The SMA 20 curve acts as immediate market resistance while the constricting of the 20-day Bollinger jaw shows decreasing price volatility. The Relative Strength Index is hugging the edge of the oversold territory.

Key Levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.2894 Today Daily Change -0.0010 Today Daily Change % -0.34 Today daily open 0.2904 Trends Daily SMA20 0.2942 Daily SMA50 0.2788 Daily SMA100 0.2783 Daily SMA200 0.3249 Levels Previous Daily High 0.3149 Previous Daily Low 0.2749 Previous Weekly High 0.31 Previous Weekly Low 0.2854 Previous Monthly High 0.315 Previous Monthly Low 0.2425 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2902 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2996 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2718 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2533 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2317 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.3119 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.3335 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.352



