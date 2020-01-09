  • Ripple is trading nearly 2% lower on the session as sentiment remains low.
  • The moving averages and support zone are all in proximity on the 4-hour chart.

XRP/USD 4-Hour Chart

Ripple is trading lower as sentiment weakens. 

On the four hour chart the bulls might have some help as the 55 and 200 EMA might offer support.

Not only that, there is a support level at 0.2021 and the 0.2000 psychological support close by.

If that breaks the next level on the downside to watch is the consolidation low of 0.1850.

On the upside, the key resistance remains at the previous wave high of 0.2250.

Ripple Analysis

Additional Levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2032
Today Daily Change -0.0042
Today Daily Change % -2.03
Today daily open 0.2074
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1958
Daily SMA50 0.2109
Daily SMA100 0.2449
Daily SMA200 0.2787
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2188
Previous Daily Low 0.2032
Previous Weekly High 0.1985
Previous Weekly Low 0.1846
Previous Monthly High 0.233
Previous Monthly Low 0.1752
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2092
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2129
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2008
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1942
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1852
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2164
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2254
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.232

 

 

