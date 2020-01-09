- Ripple is trading nearly 2% lower on the session as sentiment remains low.
- The moving averages and support zone are all in proximity on the 4-hour chart.
XRP/USD 4-Hour Chart
Ripple is trading lower as sentiment weakens.
On the four hour chart the bulls might have some help as the 55 and 200 EMA might offer support.
Not only that, there is a support level at 0.2021 and the 0.2000 psychological support close by.
If that breaks the next level on the downside to watch is the consolidation low of 0.1850.
On the upside, the key resistance remains at the previous wave high of 0.2250.
Additional Levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2032
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.03
|Today daily open
|0.2074
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.1958
|Daily SMA50
|0.2109
|Daily SMA100
|0.2449
|Daily SMA200
|0.2787
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2188
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2032
|Previous Weekly High
|0.1985
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.1846
|Previous Monthly High
|0.233
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1752
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2092
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2129
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2008
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1942
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1852
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2164
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2254
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.232
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
