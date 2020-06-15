- Ripple's coin may continue moving down in sync with the market.
- XRP/USD recovery capped by daily SMA 100.
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.1844 down over 3% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day. The four-largest didital asset with the current market capitalization of $8.2 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.1 billion extended the decline after a period of range-bound trading during the weekends.
XRP/USD: technical picture
XRP/USD broke below $0.1900 and extended the decline under the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band at $0.1860 during early Asian hours. The coin hit the intraday low at $0.1822 and recovered to $0.1845 by press time; however, the short-term bias remain bearish.
On the upside, the key resistance is created by the above-mentioned $0.1900. This psychological barrier is reinforced by daily SMA100 at $0.1910 that has been limiting the recovery since June 12. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.2000. However, a stronger barrier comes at $0.2030 as it is created by a combination of strong technical factors, including daily SMA50, 38.2% Fibo retracement for the downside move from February 2020 high and an upper boundary of the previous consolidation channel.
On the downside the price is supported by $01820-0.1800 area. If it is cleared, the sell-off will gather pace and push the price towards $0.1700 (23.6% Fibo retracement for the downside move from February 2020 high) where a fresh buying interest is likely to absorb the selling pressure.
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
