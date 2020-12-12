Dhwani Mehta Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP teasing symmetrical triangle breakdown ahead of Spark airdrop

Cryptos |
  • XRP/USD sells the news after SPARK snapshot, ahead of the airdrop.
  • The No. 3 coin teases a symmetrical triangle breakdown on the 4H chart.
  • The path of least resistance appears to the downside.

Ripple (XRP/USD) bucks the positive trend seen across the crypto board, with ‘sell the news’ trading in play in the aftermath of Saturday’s SPARK snapshot.

The token wallows in the lower band of its recent tight trading range, as the bears fight back control in the lead up to the SPARK airdrop showdown. At the time of writing, XRP/USD sheds nearly 3.5% to trade around$ 0.5270, having recaptured the $0.50 level.

Flare Networks, a blockchain project that introduces smart contract functionality on the XRP ledger, took a snapshot of the network early Saturday and distributed SPARK tokens to all XRP holders on a one-to-one ratio. 

It’s worth noting that the number of XRP whales accumulated the XRP token and sent the holdings to a new all-time high.

XRP/USD technical outlook: Poised for a downside break?

XRP/USD: Four-hour chart

Ripple is primed to dive out from the recent consolidative phase, which has taken shape of a symmetrical triangle on the four-hour (4H) chart. A downside break appears in the offing as depicted by the technical set up on the said timeframe.

XRP sellers need a four-hourly closing below the rising trendline support at $0.5135 to validate the triangle breakdown, with the immediate cushion seen at the bullish 200-simple moving average (SMA) at $0.4690.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) inches lower towards the oversold territory, currently at 37.28, suggesting more room southwards. The next critical support awaits at $0.30.

Alternatively, acceptance above the critical resistance at $0.5800 could open doors towards a retest of multi-year tops of $0.7843. Ahead of that, an immediate 100-SMA barrier at $.5908 could come into play.

XRP/USD: Additional levels to consider

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5274
Today Daily Change -0.0165
Today Daily Change % -3.03
Today daily open 0.5439
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5942
Daily SMA50 0.3975
Daily SMA100 0.321
Daily SMA200 0.2747
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.5883
Previous Daily Low 0.5265
Previous Weekly High 0.6289
Previous Weekly Low 0.504
Previous Monthly High 0.7843
Previous Monthly Low 0.228
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5501
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5647
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5176
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.4912
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.4558
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5793
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6147
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6411

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

XRP/USD teasing symmetrical triangle breakdown ahead of Spark airdrop

XRP/USD teasing symmetrical triangle breakdown ahead of Spark airdrop

Ripple (XRP/USD) bucks the positive trend seen across the crypto board, with ‘sell the news’ trading in play in the aftermath of Saturday’s SPARK snapshot. The token teases a symmetrical triangle breakdown on the 4H chart in the lead up to the SPARK airdrop showdown.

More Ripple News

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA bulls set to recapture $0.15 mark and beyond

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA bulls set to recapture $0.15 mark and beyond

Cardano (ADA/USD) is looking to extend the early spike following a brief consolidative stint over the last hours. Bull pennant breakout is spotted on a 15-minutes chart.

More Cardano News

Tezos Price Analysis: Death cross on 4H chart warrants caution for XTZ bulls

Tezos Price Analysis: Death cross on 4H chart warrants caution for XTZ bulls

Tezos (XTZ/USD) has paused its rebound from three-week lows of $2.0433. The token is poised for a potential sell-off, with death cross confirmed on the 4H chart. 

More Tezos News

Swedish Riksbank mulls transition to e-krona

Swedish Riksbank mulls transition to e-krona

Sweden’s central bank, the Riksbank, joins major central banks considering the adoption of digital currency, in a world rapidly moving to cashless transactions, Bloomberg reported, citing a Swedish government review launched on Friday.

More Cryptocurrencies News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction started, prepare for a long descent

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction started, prepare for a long descent

Bitcoin has reversed all the gains from the previous week and retreated below $18,000 amid the deepest weekly decline since the end of August.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location