- Ripple trades 4.34% higher as the cryptoshpere received a boost on Thursday.
- XRP/USD broke a key trendline to the upside and now has consolidated around 0.19.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Ripple broke higher earlier on in the session and broke the black trendline on the hourly chart below. Now the rest resistance point up is the blue line at 0.1960, beyond that, the psychological 0.20 level is next up.
Looking at the chart, the red 200 period moving average seemed to have provided some resistance and halted the move. Since then the price has just move below the 0.19 area where it looks like it might try and consolidate. The RSI briefly moved into overbought territory but has now moved back below. The move higher was accompanied by a rise in volume so it looks like the break was legit. Now there needs to be another bout of buying strength to test the resistance zones above.
Additional levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.1891
|Today Daily Change
|0.0085
|Today Daily Change %
|4.71
|Today daily open
|0.1806
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.1833
|Daily SMA50
|0.1883
|Daily SMA100
|0.2212
|Daily SMA200
|0.2334
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.19
|Previous Daily Low
|0.1802
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2053
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.1767
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2468
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1129
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.1839
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.1862
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.1772
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1738
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1674
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.187
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.1934
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.1968
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
