Ripple market update: XRP/USD settles above $0.2400 amid tepid recovery

- XRP/USD consolidates gains after the recovery from the recent lows.
- The next strong resistance comes at $0.2660.
Ripple’s XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.6 billion gained over 3% of its value after a sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. The coin is changing hands at $0.2450, still over 16% lower from this time a week ago.
Ripple’s network is growing
The 2nd largest bank in Korea, Shinhan Bank, confirmed its partnership with Ripple. As a result, two of the largest banks in the country are now Ripple customers: and Shinhan Bank and Wooribank.
XRP’s technical picture
Looking technically, a move above $0.2400 mitigated the initial bearish pressure and created preconditions for further recovery. However, the upside may be limited by $0.2650. This strong barrier is created by a confluence of technical indicators, including SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) four-hour, and the middle line of a daily Bollinger Band. The next resistance awaits us on approach to $0.2700 (SMA50 daily and the middle line of four-hour Bollinger Band).
On the downside, the support is created by $0.2400. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on psychological $0.2300 strengthened by the lower line of a daily Bollinger Band located on approach. The next support comes at the recent low of $0.2168.
XRP/USD, one-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
