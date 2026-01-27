TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP rallies on renewed user demand

  • PUMP token rises nearly 10% on Tuesday, extending the previous day's gains and crossing above the 100-day EMA.
  • On-chain data shows a surge in user activity and DEX volume, reflecting renewed interest in Solana’s meme coin launchpad.
  • Renewed retail interest fuels the PUMP futures Open Interest by 33% in 24 hours, confirming the upside bias.
Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP rallies on renewed user demand
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Pump.fun (PUMP) edges higher by nearly 10% at press time on Tuesday, building on the 10% gains from the previous day. The renewed recovery in PUMP aligns with a surge in network activity, including increased user numbers and platform volume after the announcement of a $3 million Pump Fund. In the derivatives market, risk-on sentiment has returned in PUMP investors, evidenced by a spike in Open Interest, short liquidations, and positive funding rates. 

The technical outlook for PUMP is bullish, as the price has exceeded the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is flashing a buy signal.

Pump Fund sparks network activity, retail interest

Data from the Dune dashboard by “adam_tehc”, with over 1,500 queries and 44 dashboards, shows a sharp increase in Pump.fun’s activity in January, reaching 280,121 users on Saturday, including 156,166 new users. As of Monday, the user count stood at 122,628 with 30,630 new users. 

Pump.fun daily active wallets. Source: Dune

A boost in user engagement led to increased platform volume, reaching $1.145 billion on January 20, in line with the announcement of the $3 million Pump Fund. This fund will sponsor 12 projects in the Build in Public Hackathon, allocating $250,000 at a $10 million valuation. 

PUMP DEX volume. Source: DeFiLlama

Meanwhile, the retail demand is steadily increasing, evidenced by the 33% jump in PUMP futures Open Interest (OI) to $235.72 million over the last 24 hours. This increase in capital inflow reflects a risk-on sentiment among investors anticipating further upside in PUMP. 

Corroborating the bullish bias, the funding rates are positive at 0.0039%, reflecting the investors' inclination to hold long positions. Additionally, the short liquidations of $939,200 over the last 24 hours outpace the long liquidations of $108,770, indicating a massive wipeout of bearish positions.

PUMP derivatives data. Source: CoinGlass

Pump.fun’s heightened network activity, which aligns with increased retail optimism, signals significant upside potential.  

Technical outlook: Will PUMP extend gains above the 100-day EMA?

PUMP is crossing above the 100-day EMA at $0.002930 by press time on Tuesday, which previously capped the gains mid-January, making it a make-or-break zone. The rebound in the meme coins launchpad token extends a trendline breakout rally.

A decisive close above $0.002930 could extend gains toward the $0.003399 resistance, marked by the November 20 high, followed by a higher target at $0.004842, last tested on November 11.

The momentum indicators on the daily chart suggest that buyers are regaining short-term control. The MACD has flipped bullish, with a cross above the signal line and the histogram turning positive, indicating renewed upside momentum. At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59, bouncing back from the midline with further room on top before reaching overbought conditions. 

PUMP/USDT daily price chart.

If PUMP fails to close above $0.002930 on the day, a potential reversal could face the initial line of defense at the 50-day EMA at $0.002597. 

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Editor's Picks

Axie Infinity Price Forecast: AXS rallies as bAXS token reveal boosts retail demand

Axie Infinity Price Forecast: AXS rallies as bAXS token reveal boosts retail demand

Axie Infinity is up 3% at press time on Tuesday, extending the 21% gains from Monday and a bullish start to the week. The gaming token regains retail demand following the announcement of its app token, bAXS, to replace the AXS token across the ecosystem and gameplay rewards.

Top Crypto Gainers: Hyperliquid, River, and Chiliz extend gains with a momentum surge

Top Crypto Gainers: Hyperliquid, River, and Chiliz extend gains with a momentum surge

Hyperliquid, River, and Chiliz are gaining bullish momentum, recording double-digit gains over the last 24 hours. Altcoins, including HYPE and CHZ, are rebounding and reclaiming lost ground, while RIVER is in a price-discovery phase, reaching a record high of $88 on Monday.

HYPE sees double-digit gains as commodities trading on Hyperliquid surges to new highs

HYPE sees double-digit gains as commodities trading on Hyperliquid surges to new highs

Hyperliquid's (HYPE) HIP-3 decentralized exchanges recorded a new milestone, with their open interest rising to a new high of $790 million, the platform noted in an X post on Monday.

Ethereum Price Forecast: Bitmine expands holdings as ETH bounces off key support

Ethereum Price Forecast: Bitmine expands holdings as ETH bounces off key support

Ethereum (ETH) treasury firm Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) continued its weekly acquisition of the top altcoin, purchasing 40,302 ETH last week.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading below $90,000 at the time of writing on Friday, down nearly 5% this week. Despite a brief improvement in risk appetite following US President Donald Trump’s mid-week speech at Davos, the Crypto King remains under pressure as institutional demand continued to weaken so far this week.