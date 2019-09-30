Prominent crypto players launch a long-awaited critical token ranking

Today, Monday, September 30th, an initiative that seeks to categorize tokens that have to be considered securities will be made public. The initiative is a joint effort of giants of the sector such as Coinbase, Kraken, Circle, Bittrex , and others. It assigns a value between 1 and 5 to the different projects available today in the crypto universe. The rating will assign Bitcoin a score of 1 (in the category of currency or value reservoir) and 5 to those projects that are considered securities – equating them to shares, participations, quotas, etc. It is important to remember that the American regulation bans assets that will be classified as securities from being traded in non-regulated platforms. That puts several cryptocurrency projects at potential risk.

