Prominent crypto players launch a long-awaited critical token ranking

- This ranking would help to clarify doubts about projects closely linked to companies.
- The initiative is aimed at overcoming the reticence of the American regulator.
- Projects lacking a clear business model may be at risk of being left out of the market.
Today, Monday, September 30th, an initiative that seeks to categorize tokens that have to be considered securities will be made public.
The initiative is a joint effort of giants of the sector such as Coinbase, Kraken, Circle, Bittrex, and others. It assigns a value between 1 and 5 to the different projects available today in the crypto universe.
The rating will assign Bitcoin a score of 1 (in the category of currency or value reservoir) and 5 to those projects that are considered securities – equating them to shares, participations, quotas, etc.
It is important to remember that the American regulation bans assets that will be classified as securities from being traded in non-regulated platforms. That puts several cryptocurrency projects at potential risk.
