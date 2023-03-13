Polygon executive discusses future roadmap, Proof of Stake may not be long-term iteration for network security

- Polygon Global Head of International Capital Colin Butler talked about what can be expected out of the network going forward.
- Butler stated that Polygon is largely focused on developing products to scale Ethereum, pointing out the zero-knowledge protocol (ZKP) to be a crucial part of this.
- MATIC price recovered over the weekend, rising about 15% in the span of three days to trade above $1.18.
Polygon has emerged as not only the biggest Layer-2 (L2) blockchain on Ethereum but in the world as well. However, the network is not yet done with scaling as over the next couple of years, Polygon intends on onboarding a billion people to blockchain.
What can we expect from the Polygon roadmap?
In a webinar on Monday, the Global Head of International Capital at Polygon, Colin Butler, talked about what the world can expect from the L2 in the future. Without disclosing much, Butler stated that the major focus of Polygon is on bringing the technology to more people and in order to do that, it plans on advancing the institutional staking narrative. Butler stated,
“Our mandate has a deep desire to allow a billion people to onboard to blockchain, that is what we are also focused on. Polygon is making strides towards that objective. We need institutions to come in and help us secure our network via staking.
Although only adding users to its network is not Polygon’s goal, as its primary focus is still on Ethereum. The executive said that Polygon, one to five years from now, looks at Ethereum as the global settlement layer, and Polygon intends to be the execution layer. Talking about the same, Butler stated,
“What Polygon wants to focus on is allowing the world access to Ethereum… From Polygon’s perspective, Ethereum has by far, in order of magnitude, the highest level of security and decentralization... The suite of products that we are focused on, including zkEVM and things like that are all about scaling Ethereum… that’s the macro picture.
Polygon, in its future roadmap, is focused on developing the network around zkEVM (zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine), calling it an evolution explained saying that when billions of dollars are moving on-chain, it is better not to have a bridge that someone could hack. zkEVM solves this issue as it only submits proofs back. Adding to the same, Butler iterated,
“The longer-term iteration might not be proof of stake, we’re not planning on deprecating it anytime soon, but I think trends would speak towards more security.
MATIC price climbs back
MATIC price rose to trade above $1.18 at the time of writing, after charting 8.5% gains on Sunday. Following the tumultuous three weeks of posting red candles, the altcoin finally recovered some of its losses, rising by 15% in the last three days. Bouncing off the critical support level at $1.028, the cryptocurrency is looking at rising back to its year-to-date highs.
In order to make this happen, MATIC would need to secure the critical resistance at $1.167 as a support floor. This would enable the altcoin to rise through the barrier at $1.280. If this resistance is breached, investors can expect an eventual recovery to year-to-date highs at $1.568.
MATIC/USD 1-day chart
However, if the broader market cues turn bearish due to the ongoing bank crisis, MATIC price could end up correcting lower. If the critical support at $1.024 is thus lost, the bullish thesis would be invalidated, and the cryptocurrency could end up crashing by 20% to tag $0.930.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Week Ahead: Crypto markets reel from the banking crisis as investors prepare for US CPI
Things are getting really dicey out here as the United States Federal Reserve’s move to cover Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) puts the US regulators in the spotlight. This week is important due to a few things happening in the macroeconomic landscape.
Terra Luna Classic price to retrace 10% as LUNC bulls hit a brick wall
Terra LUNA Classic (LUNC) price is all over the place after price action jumped roughly 8% during the ASIA-PAC trading session on Monday as markets are in panic mode.
Here is why Bitcoin price could risk sliding below $20,000, as Fed tries to contain the banking crisis
Bitcoin (BTC) price sees its price action pumping higher with already 10% being claimed after the ASIA-PAC trading session handed it over to the European partners.
Crypto lender Euler Finance loses $177 million to attack a year after financing from giants like Coinbase
Euler Finance’s token EUL price nosedived 26.2% in response to the attack on the lending protocol. BlockSec, a smart contract audit firm monitored the attack and informed the crypto community.
Bitcoin: BTC liquidates $300 million positions as it slips below $20,000, is the crash done?
Bitcoin price witnessed a steep correction that has knocked it below a key psychological level. The massive sell-off caused $303 million worth of liquidations in the last 24 hours as traders were caught off guard. But the long-term outlook shows that BTC is right where it should be. There is a chance for a recovery rally to originate, but investors should not hold their breath.