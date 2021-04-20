Polkadot price stabilization sows confidence for the short-sighted, but pattern projects further declines

- Polkadot price decline more than clearing stops and fearful pockets.
- Confirmation of double top dyes the Polkadot market red.
- DOT’s novel parachains have been a source of frenzied speculation over the last few months.
Polkadot price has failed to attack new highs with commitment and emotion since mid-February, carving out a complex top triggered during Sunday’s broad cryptocurrency meltdown. The confirmed double top raises the odds that DOT will test the March low and potentially the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021 rally.
Polkadot price pocket leaves speculators with heightened indecision
Decentralized finance (DeFi) has been a massive catalyst of the recent bull market in cryptocurrencies, with tentacles reaching into lending, trading, financial derivatives, and insurance protocols. To put the growth in perspective, the total market value of current DeFi initiatives has grown from just $700 million at the beginning of 2020 to more than $60 billion today, and Polkadot is a leader in the space.
The market view about the role of Polkadot in the DeFi phenomenon has not changed since mid-February as the price has traded chiefly horizontally with two brief rallies into new highs in April. The resulting pattern has taken the form of a complex top culminating in a sell signal on Sunday with a break below $37.47.
Today, DOT is trading in an air pocket, below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $ 37.43 and slightly above the 100-day SMA at $30.18. Due to the short-term oversold condition, the DeFi token may bounce, but the upside should be limited by the confluence of the 50-day SMA with the double top trigger at $37.47.
Support will initially be present at the 100-day SMA, followed by the March low at $27.29, which, interestingly, would trigger a second double top on the monthly chart. The following important support is the 50% retracement level of the 2021 rally at $26.86 and the February low at $25.83. If DOT does not command buying pressure around those levels, speculators should expect a test of the 61.8% retracement of the 2021 rally at $21.59.
DOT/USD daily chart
As mentioned above, resistance starts with a big exclamation point at the confluence of the double bottom trigger and the flattening 50-day SMA. Even a daily close above the resistance is not a buy signal for speculators. They should wait for a daily close above $49.20. Also, they should take note of the meridian line that crosses just above $49.20. It will matter in terms of resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price on cusp of massive breakout if key level holds
Ethereum price had a significant 23% correction in the past week but holds above a key support level on the 12-hour chart. The digital asset still has robust on-chain metrics supporting it and aims for a rebound.
VeChain consolidates as clear trend fails to establish
VeChain price has been on a tear since the start of 2020 and shows no sign of slowing down despite the recent market crash. Now, VET awaits a volatile breakout from its consolidation to establish a clear trend.
Chainlink could be the first to recover amid market crash
Chainlink, like the rest of the market, has experienced a significant correction in the past four days However, the digital asset continues to hold above a crucial support level and on-chain metrics show it could be one of the strongest during this correction.
Cardano on-chain metrics reveal paradigm shift in nature of investors
Cardano price shows the loss of momentum from the buyers’ end, which has resulted in a breakdown of a critical support level. Now, a continuation of this momentum could ensue as blockchain data reveals a grim future for ADA.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Institutional wave of BTC adoption follows new all-time highs
Bitcoin price hitting a new all-time high and Coinbase’s direct listing are perhaps two of the most important developments surrounding the pioneer cryptocurrency over the past week.