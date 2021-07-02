Polkadot Price Prediction: Patience is a virtue for DOT at $16.94

- Polkadot price had a solid recovery after the sell-off in major cryptocurrencies.
- Although Polkadot broke a crucial bearish trend line, the upside looks very limited.
- A bounce off the descending trend line to the upside looked promising, but DOT could not break $16.94
Polkadot price set a good run of five consecutive days of gains before not closing above $16.94. This level has now been tested over seven times since June.
Polkadot price rises slowly but surely
Usually, price action in the crypto space has a certain speed. Technical setups are often completed within hours or days. But the technical play that is going on in Polkadot price looks likely to be one for the long haul. Patience looks to be critical for traders who want to profit from the upside potential in DOT.
After the dip below $13 on June 22, DOT started looking for upside potential but got rejected four days in a row at $16.94, and it did not stop there. Buyers came back in on the green ascending trend line and pushed the price back up toward $16.94 after breaking the bearish green trend line to the downside. But even then, $16.94 was held, and Polkadot price could not break above again for three consecutive days.
Expect Polkadot price to dip lower again to find support from buyers on that green ascending trend line around $13.40. Once that level of $16.94 has been taken out, DOT can see upside potential to $19.45, which is the monthly pivot.
DOT/USD daily chart
Polkadot price looks like it will take its time before breaking higher above $16.94. But for the moment, buying power is still there as to the downside; we still see higher lows. Slowly but surely, DOT will be squeezed against that $16.94 level.
Should the green ascending trend line break to the downside in the absence of buyers, expect a test of $10 as a psychological level. Just below DOT has its first monthly support coming in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon to catapult 26%
SafeMoon price has seen two attempts over the past week to climb past a critical resistance barrier. The failure of the most recent try has led to a downswing to a stable support barrier. SAFEMOON could either bounce here and head higher or slice through it to retest the range low.
XRP price might rally 25% as RippleX partners with Mintable
XRP price is treading dangerously close to a support barrier, a failure to hold above which could lead to a revisit of June 26 and June 27 levels. This pullback is not bearish per se as it allows buyers an opportunity to accumulate, anticipating future gains.
SkyBridge Capital launches private Ethereum fund and will apply for Ether ETF
Anthony Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital has launched a private Ethereum fund. The investment firm will also apply for an Ether ETF, while its Bitcoin ETF application is waiting to be reviewed by the SEC. The CEO has expressed that he would have expected a crypto-based ETF to be launched in the United States by now.
Robinhood IPO filing reveals $11.6 billion in crypto holdings, substantial portion of revenue from Dogecoin
34% of Robinhood’s cryptocurrency revenue has been attributed to Dogecoin trading. The popular trading app filed for a public offering that could be worth up to $100 million. 17% of the firm’s total revenue is derived from transaction-based revenues earned from crypto trading.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.