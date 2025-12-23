TRENDING:
JP Morgan to expand digital asset footprint as it explores crypto trading for institutional clients

  • JP Morgan is looking to roll out crypto services for its institutional clients, according to Bloomberg.
  • The plans include a potential offering of spot and derivatives trading.
  • The move follows ongoing positive developments in crypto regulation.
Michael Ebiekutan

JP Morgan is considering launching crypto trading services for its institutional clients as it looks to expand its presence in the cryptocurrency market, according to a Bloomberg report published on Monday.

The banking giant is assessing what products and services they could offer to expand its footprint in the digital asset market. This could include spot and derivatives trading, though the plans remain in early stages and depend on sufficient client demand, regulatory feasibility, and risk assessment.

The efforts follow rising institutional interest amid ongoing changes in the US regulatory environment around digital assets. Earlier this month, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) issued guidance permitting US banks to act as intermediaries for crypto, easing constraints that had previously limited bank participation in the space.

The potential move represents a shift for JPMorgan, whose CEO Jamie Dimon has historically dismissed Bitcoin as a "pet rock" and fraud. However, Dimon's stance has softened in recent months. At the company's investor conference in May, he stated that while he's not a fan of crypto, he defends people's right to invest in it.

JPMorgan’s crypto U-turn amid rising institutional demand

JP Morgan has already been expanding its digital asset infrastructure behind the scenes. The bank recently launched a tokenized money market fund, My OnChain Net Yield Fund (MONY), on the Ethereum blockchain, seeding it with $100 million. The fund allows qualified investors to earn yields on US Dollar (USD) through its Morgan Money liquidity management platform.

Additionally, JP Morgan arranged the creation, distribution and settlement of a short-term bond for Galaxy Digital Holdings on the Solana blockchain in December. The bank also plans to allow institutional clients to use their Bitcoin and Ethereum holdings as collateral for loans.

The move aligns JP Morgan with competitors already active in the space. Goldman Sachs has operated a crypto derivatives trading desk for several years, while Standard Chartered launched a trading service for institutional clients in spot Bitcoin and Ethereum through its UK branch earlier this year.

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has amassed $68 billion in its IBIT Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) launched in 2024, demonstrating strong institutional demand for regulated crypto exposure.

Led by Bitcoin and Ethereum, the global cryptocurrency market is down nearly 2% at the time of publication on Tuesday.

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he's collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3's transformative potential across diverse sectors.

Editor's Picks

XRP steadies above $1.90 support as fund inflows and retail demand rise

XRP steadies above $1.90 support as fund inflows and retail demand rise

Ripple (XRP) is stable above support at $1.90 at the time of writing on Monday, after several attempts to break above the $2.00 hurdle failed to materialize last week. Meanwhile, institutional interest in the cross-border remittance token has remained steady.

Cardano struggles to extend gains as retail interest wanes despite Midnight's NIGHT token launch

Cardano struggles to extend gains as retail interest wanes despite Midnight's NIGHT token launch

Cardano ticks higher after a bearish weekend, struggling to extend an upcycle within a descending wedge pattern. On-chain data shows an increase in trading volume and user activity after the Midnight side chain token launch.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum recover as XRP remains supported by ETF inflows

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum recover as XRP remains supported by ETF inflows

Bitcoin is trending up toward the pivotal $90,000 level at the time of writing on Monday, which marks four consecutive days of gains. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also rebounding above key short-term support levels.

Bitcoin nears $90,000 as recovery hopes clash with institutional outflows

Bitcoin nears $90,000 as recovery hopes clash with institutional outflows

Bitcoin is approaching the $90,000 resistance level at the time of writing on Monday, raising hopes of a short-term recovery. However, the bullish recovery is being challenged by weakening institutional demand, as evidenced by outflows from Spot ETFs.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.