Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC retreats as $90,000 rejection, ETF outflows weigh on sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to trade under pressure, slipping below $87,500 at the time of writing on Tuesday after failing to reclaim a key psychological level. Institutional demand continues to weaken, as spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded an outflow of over $142 million on Monday. At the same time, Strategy’s (MSTR) growing cash pile suggests a more defensive stance. Regulatory developments, such as Ghana’s move to legalize cryptocurrency, add a longer-term structural positive for the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Spot ETFs’ outflow weighs on the Bitcoin price

Institutional demand started the week on a negative note. SoSoValue data show that Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded an outflow of $142.19 million on Monday, marking the third consecutive day of withdrawals since December 18. If these outflows continue and intensify, the Bitcoin price could see further correction.

Total Bitcoin Spot ETF net inflow chart. Source: SoSoValue

On the corporate side, Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. announced on Monday that it has increased its USD Reserve by $748 million, bringing the total to $2.19 billion. This move signals a more defensive stance after recent Bitcoin purchases and amid a roughly 30% decline from October’s all-time high. The company currently holds 671,269 BTC valued at $60 billion.

Regulatory developments

Ghana’s parliament passed the Virtual Asset Service Providers Bill on Monday, which formally legalizes and regulates the use of cryptocurrencies in the country, Bloomberg reports.

The new law authorizes the Bank of Ghana to license and supervise crypto platforms and their activities, Bank of Ghana Governor Johnson Asiama said at the weekend in the capital, Accra.

The regulatory developments are bullish for cryptocurrency in the long term, as they aim to improve transparency and address concerns about the rapid, largely unregulated adoption of digital assets, estimated to involve around 3 million Ghanaians, or 17% of the adult population.

Thinning liquidity across crypto markets

QCP Capital’s Tuesday report highlighted that liquidity is thinning meaningfully as traders close out positions ahead of the holidays.

Meanwhile, BTC perpetual open interest across major exchanges fell by approximately $3 billion overnight, a reminder that risk is being taken off rather than redeployed.

The analyst concluded, “Historically, BTC has tended to experience 5 to 7% swings during the Christmas period, a pattern often linked to year-end option expirations rather than fresh fundamental catalysts. This Friday’s record expiry is no exception. Roughly 300,000 BTC option contracts, equivalent to $23.7 billion, alongside 446,000 IBIT option contracts, are set to expire.”

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC fails to close above the $90,000 mark

Bitcoin price was retested and found support at the 78.60% Fibonacci retracement level at $85,869 on Thursday, and it recovered 3.67% over the next three days. However, on Monday, BTC declined slightly, failing to close above the $90,000 psychological level. As of Tuesday, BTC trades at around $87,500.

If BTC closes above the $90,000, it could extend the recovery toward the next resistance at $94,253.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42, near the neutral 50 level, suggesting early signs of fading bearish momentum. For the bullish momentum to be sustained, the RSI must move above the neutral level. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator showed a bullish crossover on Saturday, further supporting the recovery thesis.

BTC/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if BTC continues its correction, it could extend the decline toward the key support at $85,569.