TRENDING:
US GDP
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Chainlink risks further losses in early 2026 despite the ecosystem growth

  • Chainlink trades in the red for the fourth consecutive month, risking a drop to a single-digit market price.
  • Coinbase partners with Chainlink for using bridge infrastructure to boost wrapped assets growth, following the launch of the Base-Solana bridge a week earlier.
  • Chainlink ETFs record a monthly inflow of $58.28 million so far in December, amid the expansion of the reserve to 1.23 million LINK.
Chainlink risks further losses in early 2026 despite the ecosystem growth
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Chainlink (LINK) is down 2% at press time on Tuesday, adding to a nearly 5% decline in December so far. The oracle token risks a negative close for the fourth straight month, potentially signaling a bearish start to 2026. 

The declining trend overlooks the Chainlink ecosystem expansion with the Coinbase partnership and Base-Solana bridge in December, and the Swift partnership in September. Meanwhile, institutional and internal team support remains steady, with net inflows into LINK-focused Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) and Chainlink reserve growth, holding over 1.23 million LINK.

The technical outlook remains bearish as the broader cryptocurrency market is still under pressure, and influential figures, such as Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, opt for Pyth Network over Chainlink. 

Chainlink enables Coinbase-Solana interoperability 

Chainlink announced a partnership with Coinbase on December 11 to provide bridge infrastructure via the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to boost the growth of Base-wrapped assets, including cbBTC, cbETH, cbDOGE, cbLTC, cbADA, and cbXRP. 

https://x.com/chainlink/status/1999132796380471484

Josh Leavitt, Senior Director of Product Management at Coinbase, said, "We chose Chainlink because they are an industry leader for cross-chain connectivity. Their infrastructure provides a reliable means to expand Coinbase Wrapped Asset offerings." 

The new partnership comes a week after the Base-Solana bridge went live, which is secured by the same Chainlink CCIP. This enables asset transfers between two blockchains, potentially leading to an "always-on" capital market.

Additionally, Chainlink partnered with Swift in September, an ISO20022-certified global payments system, to develop a rail system that will enable blockchains to execute transactions using Swift messages. This helps banks maintain their Swift-based backend systems and explore tokenized assets with faster settlement and cross-chain interoperability.

Institutions and core team confidence persist amid a strengthening network 

Grayscale’s LINK-focused ETF recorded a total of $58.28 million inflows in December so far, with $1.99 million of inflows on Monday, after two consecutive sessions of net-zero flows.

LINK ETF data. Source: Sosovalue

On the other hand, the Chainlink Reserve, funded by the platform’s revenue, has acquired 1.23 million LINK tokens at an average price of $17.78, as of Tuesday. 

Chainlink reserve. Source: Chainlink

On the network side, Transaction Value Enabled (TVE) – total value of transactions facilitated by Chainlink oracle – stands at $27.47 trillion on Tuesday, while the Total Value Secured (TVS) is at $78.29 billion, up from $76.87 billion in November. This indicates a steady rise in the oracle’s demand. 

Chainlink oracle metrics. Source: Chainlink

Still, in a recent interview, Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, explained that Pyth Network provides a cheaper alternative than Chainlink as an oracle with institutional-grade features. Such competitions from other oracles could intensify the race for improvements in the segment.

https://x.com/DiscoverCrypto_/status/2003186040463401028

Chainlink risks a steeper correction below $10

Chainlink trades close to $12 at press time on Tuesday, down from the December 9 high of $15.01. The fourth consecutive bearish month pressures a support trendline connecting the August 2024 and April 2025 lows, near the S1 Pivot Point at $10.94.

If LINK clears the November low at $11.61 with a decisive monthly close, it could extend the decline to the August 2024 low at $8.08. Beyond this, Chainlink threatens a drop to the S2 Pivot Point at $5.55, close to the 2023 annual low of $4.76. 

The technical indicators on the monthly chart show a decline in buying pressure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46, crossing below the halfway line, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crosses below the signal line, indicating a renewed bearish momentum. 

L
LINK/USDT monthly price chart.

Looking up, a potential rebound from the $11.61 could test the $20 round figure.

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

XRP steadies above $1.90 support as fund inflows and retail demand rise

XRP steadies above $1.90 support as fund inflows and retail demand rise

Ripple (XRP) is stable above support at $1.90 at the time of writing on Monday, after several attempts to break above the $2.00 hurdle failed to materialize last week. Meanwhile, institutional interest in the cross-border remittance token has remained steady.

Cardano struggles to extend gains as retail interest wanes despite Midnight's NIGHT token launch

Cardano struggles to extend gains as retail interest wanes despite Midnight's NIGHT token launch

Cardano ticks higher after a bearish weekend, struggling to extend an upcycle within a descending wedge pattern. On-chain data shows an increase in trading volume and user activity after the Midnight side chain token launch.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum recover as XRP remains supported by ETF inflows

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum recover as XRP remains supported by ETF inflows

Bitcoin is trending up toward the pivotal $90,000 level at the time of writing on Monday, which marks four consecutive days of gains. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also rebounding above key short-term support levels.

Bitcoin nears $90,000 as recovery hopes clash with institutional outflows

Bitcoin nears $90,000 as recovery hopes clash with institutional outflows

Bitcoin is approaching the $90,000 resistance level at the time of writing on Monday, raising hopes of a short-term recovery. However, the bullish recovery is being challenged by weakening institutional demand, as evidenced by outflows from Spot ETFs.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.