Polkadot price looks to climb 25% despite US congressman call to shutdown cryptos

- Polkadot price is trading at $15.37, a crucial swing low that might get broken.
- A dip into the demand zone, ranging from $14.06 to $14.49, could propel DOT by 25% to $18.42.
- If the bears shatter the support level at $13.65, the bullish thesis will face invalidation.
Polkadot price has seen a massive downtrend between June 20 and 22, which created a new range low. While many altcoins have already undone the said correction, DOT has not.
Therefore, investors can expect a volatile move, especially if it bounces from a critical demand zone.
Congressman talks about shutting down cryptocurrencies
While Bitcoin adoption has taken off, some US congressmen are still trying to control digital assets. Brad Sherman (D-CA) is one such politician who called for a shutdown of digital assets in a hearing on June 30.
The representative mentioned how one person making a million dollars would lead “nine others [to] not retire in dignity but instead become eligible for Medicaid.”
The elected leader added, “I hope we shut it down.”
Sherman further mentioned that cryptocurrencies are used to “circumvent KYC” and are supported by “anarchists who are rooting for tax evasion.”
Even to this day, many politicians still lack a clear understanding of Bitcoin, blockchain or Ethereum and call for a ban or other stern approaches.
However, institutions are already scrambling to leverage the hype and offer customers a portal to invest in digital assets.
Polkadot price eyes a higher high
Polkadot price has seen four failed attempts to breach the 50% Fibonacci retracement level around $17 over the past week. The latest jab saw a violent rejection that led to a 7% downswing.
This correction might continue until DOT finds stable support at the demand zone, ranging from $14.06 to $14.49. In some cases, Polkadot price might even dip below the said barrier and reverse after bouncing from the support level at $13.65.
The upswing that emerges from $13.65 will likely push DOT to take another try at crossing the 50% Fibonacci retracement level around $17. If the bullish momentum is enough, Polkadot price might slice through it effortlessly.
In such a case, the altcoin might eye a retest of the resistance barrier at $18.42. Although unlikely, if the bid orders continue to pile up here, DOT might retest the range high at $21.
DOT/USDT 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if Polkadot price slices through the support barrier at $13.65, it will signal the presence of sellers, who might further drag the altcoin down to the range low at $12.98.
A breakdown of this support level will invalidate the bullish thesis and result in a 17% sell-off to the next demand barrier at $10.75.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
