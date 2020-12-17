Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT is getting ready to dump as technical levels flash red

- Polkadot retests early December resistance at $5.6 but stalls at $5.5.
- A double-top pattern has formed on the 4-hour chart suggesting that a reversal is imminent.
- A sell signal on the 12-hour chart seems to validate the bearish formation that could retest support at $4.8 - $5.
Polkadot pulled the uptrend a bit higher on Bitcoin's rally to new all-time highs near $22,000. The token almost recovered to the peak formed early December at $5.6. However, the price hit a barrier at $5.5. Regardless, a bearish pattern came into the picture, hinting at a gigantic correction.
Polkadot in grave danger of a massive freefall
DOT/USD seems to have formed a double-top pattern on the 4-hour chart after failing to break the resistance at $5.6. This is an extremely bearish technical reversal pattern that comes into the picture after an asset hits a high price point a couple of times. Note that there is usually a moderate price drop between the peaks.
The double-top pattern is confirmed in technical analysis when the asset dives' price under a support level that is equal to the low between the preceding two highs. Identification of a crucial support level helps to avoid failed double-top patterns.
DOT/USD 4-hour chart
In this case, Polkadot must break under the initial critical support at $5.2 to confirm the bearish formation. Meanwhile, the 200 Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart could cross above the 100 SMA, forming a death cross. A pattern like this is regarded as bearish and could lead to the asset losing momentum significantly.
The TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal on the DOT/USD 12-hour chart, adding credence to the bearish outlook. The bearish formation developed as a green nine candlestick anticipating a correction in one to four candlesticks.
A red two candlestick trading below a preceding red one candle could serve as confirmation that Polkadot is ready to drop further.
DOT/USD 12-hour chart
It is worth mentioning that Polkadot may continue with the uptrend above $5.6 and perhaps test the hurdle at $6 in the expected bearish formation is ignored. The Relative Strength Index is leveling under the overbought, which means DOT still has room for growth. Therefore, upward price action is still possible in the near term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin goes all ballistic breaks the $22,000 psychological barrier
Bitcoin seems to have launched itself to the moon after it surged above $20,000 for the first time in history. The flagship cryptocurrency has not slowed down the rally amid the price discovery movement.
XRP fades biggest rally in three weeks as bulls battle 21-day SMA
XRP/USD picks up the bids near 0.5660 during early Thursday. In doing so, the pair cheers its upside break of a key resistance while attacking the 21-day SMA to extend the rise. 50-day SMA adds ...
Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT is getting ready to dump as technical levels flash red
Polkadot pulled the uptrend a bit higher on Bitcoin's rally to new all-time highs near $22,000. The token almost recovered to the peak formed early December at $5.6. However, the price hit a barrier ...
EGLD 250% rally seems unstoppable despite technicals spelling doom
Elrond has continued to rally despite the sluggish price action among altcoins in the top 100. The token is up over 250% from the lows traded in October and November.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction started, prepare for a long descent
Bitcoin has reversed all the gains from the previous week and retreated below $18,000 amid the deepest weekly decline since the end of August.