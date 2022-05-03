Invalidation of the bearish downtrend is a breach at $17.70. If the bulls can touch this level, they could have the power to reconquer the trend. Bullish targets would be $20 and $22, resulting in a 50% increase from the current price.

Polkadot price has a Fibonacci projection target coinciding with further declines. Fib levels from swing the high at $24 to the retracement at $19.5 forecast a 1.618 and 2.618 target at $11 and $8. The DOT bears have printed the largish bearish engulfing within the current downtrend on May 1st on the 8-hour chart, thus setting the tone for the rest of May if market conditions consist.

Polkadot price has accomplished last week's bearish trade setup as the price has breached a parallel channel. The steep declining bear rally has suppressed the DOT price into the $15 zone. The DOT price is likely to consolidate and potentially make a new low before coming back to retest the breached trend channel. Traders should look to short the digital asset if the DOT price displays a classical break and retest price action.

