Pi Network (PI) price extends gains above $0.1900 at press time on Thursday, following a 7% increase the previous day. The upcoming token unlock of more than 20 million PI tokens on Saturday looms over the short-term recovery. Technically, the Pi Network tests a crucial resistance trendline, with bulls anticipating a breakout rally.

Pi Network gains strength ahead of 20 million token unlock

Pi Network is up roughy 15% so far this week as the broader market risk-off sentiment fades. CoinMarketCap’s Crypto Fear and Greed Index rises to 29 on Thursday, from 19 the previous day, indicating that the investor's sentiment recovers from Extreme Fear conditions, as previously reported by FXStreet .

Crypto Fear and Greed Index. Source: CoinMarketCap

However, the daily token unlocks continue to weigh down on PI recovery. PiScan data shows 20.8 million PI tokens are scheduled to be unlocked on Saturday, marking the largest release in the next 30 days. Typically, token unlock leads to increased downside pressure, capping the recovery.

Pi unlock chart. Source: PiScan

Technical outlook: Will Pi Network extend gains above $0.20?

Pi Network is up 5% at press time on Thursday, marking its fourth consecutive day of recovery. The PI token holds gains above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.1749, signaling a boost in short-term bullish momentum.

Pi Network tests a supply cluster of the 100-day EMA at $0.1959 and a descending trendline, connecting the August 30 and November 28 highs, near the October 11 low at $0.1919. A decisive close above $0.1959 could extend the upside toward the $0.2613 resistance level, marked by the September 23 low.

The momentum indicators on the daily chart confirm a bullish bias in the short-term. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) rises above its signal line as both extend above the zero line while the positive histogram widens, reflecting increased bullish momentum. At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65, pointing upwards and inching closer to the overbought zone as buying pressure strengthens.

PI/USDT daily logarithmic chart.

Looking down, the 50-day EMA at $0.1749 remains a crucial support level, capping the downside risk to the October 10 low at $0.1533.