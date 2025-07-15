Pi Network Price Forecast: Whale activity, bullish RSI divergence oppose the risk of further losses

- Pi edges lower to retest a crucial support level as it decouples from the broader market recovery.
- PI token unlocks and increasing balance on CEXs boost selling pressure.
- A large investor acquired PI worth over $2 million in the last three days.
Pi Network (PI) edges lower by 2% at press time on Tuesday, failing to join the bandwagon of altcoins fueled by Bitcoin (BTC) reaching record high levels. The increasing supply pressure on Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) and the token unlocks fuel the declining trend in PI token, resulting in a retest of the $0.4460 support level. A confident, large investor adds over $2 million in PI tokens amid the declining trend, while technicals signal a bullish divergence.
Pi Network’s rising selling pressure
CEXs' wallet balances of Pi Network refer to the amount of PI tokens deposited on exchanges, which could be set to be sold. An increase in the CEXs' balances highlights increased deposits as selling pressure rises.
PiScan data shows a net increase of 737,326 PI tokens over the last 24 hours, while the total PI available on listed exchanges amounts to 385.21 million PI.
CEXs wallet balances. Source: PiScan
Amid this, the PI token unlocks in July are the largest until October 2027, as previously reported by FXStreet. The data shows 137.85 million PI tokens to be unlocked in the rest of July, almost equal to the August monthly unlock of 138.83 million PI tokens.
PI token unlock statistics. Source: PiScan
As selling pressure grows, a bearish domination over the Pi Network is possible.
Large investor remains confident in Pi Network
Amid the overhead pressure, a confident whale has acquired 5.30 million PI tokens for $2.38 million over the last three days. Typically, large investors acquire undervalued coins at discounted prices, anticipating a reversal, while retail investors offload them.
Whale account balance. Source: PiScan
Pi Network risks further losses as pressure builds over a crucial support level
Pi Network drops below the $0.500 psychological level after briefly reclaiming it last week with an Adam and Eve pattern breakout on the 4-hour price chart. The declining trend hits the $0.446 support level on Tuesday, last tested on July 6, while a lower shadow candle displays the bullish effort to avoid further losses.
If PI marks a 4-hour candle close below this level, it could extend the declining trend to the $0.400 round figure last tested on June 13.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the 4-hour chart reads 34, showing a divergence with the price action from the July 6 drop to 23.
Still, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) and its signal line cross below the zero line, indicating a bearish trend. The rising red histogram bars indicate increasing bearish momentum.
PI/USDT daily price chart.
To reinforce a bullish trend, Pi Network must reclaim the $0.473 resistance level, last tested on Monday. A clean push above this level could extend the recovery run to the $0.500 psychological level.
Open Interest, funding rate FAQs
Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.
Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AI tokens to watch for: TAO, NEAR, ICP surge amid Google, Meta investment pledges
Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens such as Bittensor (TAO), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Internet Computer (ICP) surged on Tuesday with Trump’s energy and AI innovation push. The investment pledges were made by American tech giants, including Google and Meta.
Trump strikes deal to unblock crypto bills in House, GENIUS Act set for vote
Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that 11 of the 12 House representatives have agreed to support the GENIUS Act, which outlines a regulatory framework for stablecoins. The bill could face a full vote as early as Wednesday.
Top Crypto Gainers: ENS, CRV, SEI – Bulls eye further gains amid breakout runs, golden crossovers
The broader cryptocurrency market maintains bullish momentum, with altcoins such as Ethereum Name Service (ENS), Curve DAO (CRV), and Sei (SEI) extending gains amid Bitcoin (BTC) slipping below $118,000.
Crypto Week in jeopardy as House lawmakers fail to pass procedural motion
Lawmakers denied a procedural move that aimed to initiate formal deliberations on three cryptocurrency-related bills, including the GENIUS stablecoin, the CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC bills, which form the basis for the House Crypto Week.
Bitcoin: BTC hits new all-time high and enters price discovery mode
Bitcoin price prints a new all-time high near $118,900 on Friday, entering uncharted territory as bullish momentum accelerates. The surge in BTC was supported by rising corporate and institutional demand, with spot Bitcoin ETFs recording a total of $1.69 billion this week as of Thursday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.