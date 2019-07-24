The media outlet has been using blockchain technology, as they want to fight fake news.

New York Time is running the project which is called “The News Provenance Project”.

NYT is leveraging Hyperledger Fabric Permissioned blockchain. The project is called “The News Provenance Project”, it is aiming to explore new ways for publishers to help fight misinformation.