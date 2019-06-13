Morpheus Labs and Cypherglass want to educate people about EOS

The companies will work together to promote EOS education.

EOS/USD is in recovery mode, but the upside may be limited.



Morpheus Labs, a startup behind a Blockchain-based Platform-as-a-Service, partners with a US-based EOS Block Producer Cypherglass. The companies join forces to build an educational system focused on EOS blockchain. They aim to promote EOSio software and blockchain technology by educating people on it and making them see the benefits of the new technology.

“Our main goal at Cypherglass is to onboard developers and users into the EOS ecosystem through education. This partnership with Morpheus Labs is the next logical step in this journey and will result in more developer and user adoption of EOS. We are incredibly excited for the months ahead. Go EOS!” Rob Finch, Cypherglass CEO, commented.

Meanwhile, Morpheus Labs hopes that the new program will help to fill the void in the industry hungry for talented blockchain specialists. Educational opportunities offered by Morpheus Labs and Cypherglass will help anyone - from a student to a developer, to get a new profession and thus promoter the technology’s advancement and mass adoption.

Notably, a US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase recently launched a reward program for those who want to know more about EOSIO protocol. users will be able to earn coins by taking lessons and completing quizzes.

Meanwhile, EOS/USD is changing hands at $6.5, having gained nearly 3% in recent 24 hours. The upside is capped by the initial resistance of $6.65 created by 23.6% Fibo retracement for the large upside move from December 2018 low. On the downside, the coin is supported by psychological $6,00 strengthened by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) on a daily chart.

EOS/USD, 1-day chart